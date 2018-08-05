But there was more to the gloved fist that crushed the Krusher. (Photo: Sky Sports)

After the fourth, Kovalev appeared frustrated when he saw that Alvarez was able to weather and respond to his attack…

Sergey Kovalev did a lot right but one thing wrong last night—and that was his undoing. In the first round, he was out boxed. Alvarez’s hypersonic jab was landing squarely and the Columbian native was giving his menacing opponent a good deal of troubling lateral movement. Still, Kovalev quickly caught on to Storm’s quick reactions and to the fact that it was not going to be easy to plant his mighty straight right on his rival’s kisser.

A sweet scientist with a Suzie-Q, Krusher made adjustments. He used the left hook more frequently, went up the middle, shot hard rights to Alvarez’s body and when he went upstairs he looped his right to get around Alvarez’s high guard. Moving his shots up and down, Kovalev hurt Alvarez in the fourth but could not put him away or send him canvas bound.

Who knows what you can legitimately read from a face in the corner especially after you know the result, but after the fourth, Kovalev appeared frustrated when he saw that Alvarez was able to weather and respond to his attack, as well as by the fact that Alvarez had also managed to avoid Kovalev’s most potent weapon—the long-range straight right. As far as countenances go, Alvarez appeared stressed but steely resolved.

In the fifth, Kovalev, probably worried about his tendency to fade, took a more causal approach. He moved in and out and slowed the pace from flinging around 82 punches in round four to 37 in the fifth.

But it seems that the Russian had also been gulled into the mistaken impression that Storm’s shots were not exactly hurricane force and that he could walk through whatever was coming back at him.

Midway in the tussle, Kovalev was more or less sauntering in, poking with his left, and seemingly searching for a window in which he could drop the right that would close the show. All the while, Kovalev was getting increasingly careless, carrying his left at his belt line and often squared up with his weight on his front foot, a blueprint for striking the very blow that would make Alvarez the new champion.

The right that was the beginning of the end crashed on Kovalev’s chin at about 140 of the seventh round. For Kovalev, it was such an arrogant and amateurish mistake. After all, the Kovalev team knew that virtually all of Alvarez’s knockouts began with that sneaky fast over hand right. Alvarez was counting on Krusher’s hubris and in camp he dutifully practiced the punch that would immediately punch up his value as a fighter.

But there was more to the gloved fist that crushed the Krusher. Near midway in the seventh, Alvarez landed a hard jab to the solar plexus a nanosecond later, he feinted the jab and exploded with the right that he had just missed moments earlier. Because of the subtle feint, Kovalev barely saw the hammer coming and augmenting his power, Alvarez had forward momentum in his favor; there, if ever, was a recipe for a nighty-night, probably to Kovalev’s career.

A veteran boxing trainer and professor of philosophy at St. Olaf College, Marino is the author of the recently published THE EXISTENTIALIST’S SURVIVAL GUIDE; HOW TO LIVE AUTHENTICALLY IN AN INAUTHENTIC AGE (Harper). You can follow him on Twitter at @GordonMarino.