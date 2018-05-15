Kovalev is restoring some of the luster he lost by fighting a hungry fighter in his prime.

“I want to fight the best in my division,” said Kovalev. “Alvarez took the fight with me without hesitation. I respect that…”

On Saturday, August 4, in a fight televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Sergey Kovalev (32-2-1, 28 KOs), the WBO light heavyweight champion from Chelyabinsk, Russia, defends his title against undefeated Eleider Alvarez (23-0, 11 KOs), the number one ranked contender from Montreal by way of Apartado, Colombia.

Kovalev has had a fine career, notwithstanding the defeats to Andre Ward, and he’s restoring some of the luster he lost by fighting a hungry fighter in his prime.

Alvarez won a majority decision over Isaac Chilemba in 2015 to bag the WBC Silver light heavyweight title. It is a minor belt, no more suitable for holding up one’s pants than hanging on a wall. But the victory made Alvarez the mandatory to fight the WBC champ, Adonis Stevenson.

Stevenson has also had a fine career. But he ducked Alvarez, just as he ducked Kovalev.

“I want to fight the best in my division,” said Kovalev. “Alvarez took the fight with me without hesitation. I respect that.”

The respect is mutual.

“I said yes as soon as I had the offer!” said Alvarez. “I waited for a long time to get a shot at a world title. I don’t want to hear about Adonis Stevenson anymore: I am focused on Sergey Kovalev! I am really motivated, it is a huge fight against a really high-class opponent. Kovalev is right now the best fighter of the division. I wanted to fight in a world championship bout to show my talent and now I finally have the opportunity. I know it is a really hard fight, but I will work hard to become world champion. This is my dream. I am a boxer who loves challenge and who performs at my best when I am challenged. I now have what I want. Kovalev is an all-around solid fighter, with a good jab, good technique and a hard puncher, but my trainer knows him well! I have no doubt, I will be the next WBO champion.”