Sergey Kovalev vs. Roman Simakov
By Boxing News on December 4, 2017
On December 5, 2011 at DIVS in Ekaterinburg, Russia, Sergey Kovalev, from Chelyabinsk, Russia, fought Roman Simakov, from Kemerovo, Russia, for the WBC Asian Boxing Council light heavyweight title. Kovalev was undefeated at 16-0-1. Simakov was 19-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
nicolas 12:44am, 12/06/2013
This was I believes Kovalev’s longest fight that ended in stoppage. As everyone should know, the fighter he fought died from his injuries. He did not fight for 6 months after that, but I wonder how it affected him. After his behavior toward Sillakh, when he was knocked out, he does not seem like a nice person.