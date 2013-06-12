On December 5, 2011 at DIVS in Ekaterinburg, Russia, Sergey Kovalev, from Chelyabinsk, Russia, fought Roman Simakov, from Kemerovo, Russia, for the WBC Asian Boxing Council light heavyweight title. Kovalev was undefeated at 16-0-1. Simakov was 19-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment