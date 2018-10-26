Sergio Martinez vs. Sergio Acuna

By Boxing News on October 26, 2018
Sergio Martinez vs. Sergio Acuna
Martinez was 22-1-1 coming in. Acuna was 26-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On October 27, 2001 at Estadio F.A.B. in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sergio Gabriel Martínez, aka Maravilla, from Quilmes, Buenos Aires, Argentina, fought Sergio Acuna, from Pres. Roque Saenz Peña, Chaco, Argentina, for the Argentina (FAB) welterweight title. Martinez was 22-1-1 coming in. Acuna was 26-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Sergio Martinez vs Sergio Acuna 1/2



Sergio Martinez vs Sergio Acuna 2/2



Tags: history 2001 October 27th Sergio Acuna Sergio Gabriel Martinez

Fighter's Info

  • Sergio Gabriel Martinez

  • Sergio Acuna

Origin Quilmes Buenos Aires Argentina
Date of Birth(Age) 1975.02.21 (43)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W51+L3+D2=56
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 73 inches
Trainer Gabriel Sarmiento

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.06.07 Miguel Cotto 38-4-0 L(RTD) 10/12
2013.04.27 Martin Murray 24-0-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.09.15 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 46-0-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.03.17 Matthew Macklin 28-3-0 W(RTD) 11/12
2011.10.01 Darren Barker 23-0-0 W(KO) 11/12
2011.03.12 Serhiy Dzinziruk 37-0-0 W(TKO) 8/12

