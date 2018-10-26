Martinez was 22-1-1 coming in. Acuna was 26-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On October 27, 2001 at Estadio F.A.B. in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sergio Gabriel Martínez, aka Maravilla, from Quilmes, Buenos Aires, Argentina, fought Sergio Acuna, from Pres. Roque Saenz Peña, Chaco, Argentina, for the Argentina (FAB) welterweight title. Martinez was 22-1-1 coming in. Acuna was 26-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…