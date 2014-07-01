Seth Mitchell vs. Chazz Witherspoon
By Boxing News on April 27, 2019
Mitchell was 24-0-1. Witherspoon was 30-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On April 28, 2012, heavyweight contenders Seth Mitchell, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Chazz Witherspoon, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, got it on at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Mitchell was undefeated at 24-0-1 coming in. Witherspoon was 30-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
Critical Beatdown 02:31pm, 01/07/2014
Uh, wrong fight. Doesn’t match the title.