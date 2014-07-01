Seth Mitchell vs. Chazz Witherspoon

By Boxing News on April 27, 2019
Mitchell was 24-0-1. Witherspoon was 30-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On April 28, 2012, heavyweight contenders Seth Mitchell, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Chazz Witherspoon, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, got it on at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Mitchell was undefeated at 24-0-1 coming in. Witherspoon was 30-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

2008.06.21 Крис Арреола-- Чез Уизерспун Chris Arreola--Chazz Witherspoon



  1. Critical Beatdown 02:31pm, 01/07/2014

    Uh, wrong fight. Doesn’t match the title.

Fighter's Info

  • Seth Mitchell

  • Chazz Witherspoon

Origin Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1982.05.29 (37)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W26+L2+D1=29
Height 6 feet 2 inches
Reach 77 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.09.07 Chris Arreola 34-3-0 L(KO) 1/12
2013.06.22 Johnathon Banks 29-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.11.17 Johnathon Banks 28-1-1 L(TKO) 2/12
2012.04.28 Chazz Witherspoon 30-2-0 W(TKO) 3/12
2011.12.10 Timur Ibragimov 30-3-1 W(TKO) 2/10
2011.09.16 Hector Ferreyro 21-10-2 W(TKO) 3/10

