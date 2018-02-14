Sexton has been stopped three times by Dereck Chisora and David Price. (Action Images)

Mick Hennessy excitedly announced the return of the British Heavyweight Title to terrestrial TV. Hughie Fury (20-1) is coming off a controversial world title defeat to Joseph Parker to take on British title holder Sam Sexton (24-3). He was an early winner of the Prizefighter tournament and beat Gary Cornish to win the title. His losses have come stepping up, when he has been stopped three times by Dereck Chisora and David Price. It will take place on May 12 and be broadcast on Channel Five.