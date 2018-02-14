Sexton vs. Fury for British Title

By Cain Bradley on February 14, 2018
Sexton vs. Fury for British Title
Sexton has been stopped three times by Dereck Chisora and David Price. (Action Images)

Hughie Fury is coming off a controversial loss to Joseph Parker to take on British title holder Sam Sexton…

Mick Hennessy excitedly announced the return of the British Heavyweight Title to terrestrial TV. Hughie Fury (20-1) is coming off a controversial world title defeat to Joseph Parker to take on British title holder Sam Sexton (24-3). He was an early winner of the Prizefighter tournament and beat Gary Cornish to win the title. His losses have come stepping up, when he has been stopped three times by Dereck Chisora and David Price. It will take place on May 12 and be broadcast on Channel Five.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: sam sexton hughie fury mick hennessy gary cornish Dereck Chisora David Price cain bradley

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Sam Sexton

  • Hughie Fury

Origin United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1984.07.18 (34)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W19+L3+D0=22
Height 6 feet 2 inches
Reach 71 inches
Trainer Graham Everett

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.03.08 Larry Olubamiwo 10-4-0 W(PTS) 6/6x3
2013.06.15 Jiri Svacina 12-9-0 W(PTS) 6/6x3
2013.03.22 Tomas Mrazek 7-38-6 W(PTS) 6/6x3
2012.11.10 Tayar Mehmed 5-21-2 W(TKO) 2/
2012.05.19 David Price 12-0-0 L(KO) 4/12
2012.01.13 Larry Olubamiwo 10-2-0 W(TD) 5/8x3

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record