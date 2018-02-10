Shaker Stevenson was visited by Olympic gold medalists Andre Ward and Claressa Shields.

2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson (4-0, 2 KOs) returns to the ring in his fifth professional bout on February 16. He’ll face Brownsville, Texas native Juan Tapia (8-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight match in Reno, Nevada’s Grand Sierra Resort and Casino.

Stevenson has a positive history in Reno, having started his journeys to Junior and Youth World titles, a Youth Olympic Games gold medal, and his run to the 2016 Olympic Games there.

Shakur is preparing for his fight at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The new facility happens to display an image of the silver medalist Stevenson on the wall. Early in his training camp, Shakur was visited by Olympic gold medalists Andre Ward and Claressa Shields, and Stevenson is training with his coach Kay Koroma as usual. Ward, Stevenson’s co-manager, will be ringside at Stevenson’s fight on the 16th.

Stevenson and his team are wrapping up training this weekend and will head to Reno on Monday for the bout. Stevenson-Tapia will fall on the undercard of the Ray Beltran-Paulus Moses bout, which will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 9pm ET/6pm PT.