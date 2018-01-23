Mosley was 45-5 going in. Margarito was 37-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On January 24, 2009 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, former welterweight champion Shane Mosley, from Lynwood, California, fought reigning WBA Super World welterweight champion Antonio Margarito, (37-5-0) from Torrance, California by way of Tijuana, Mexico. Margarito was coming off a huge win over Miguel Cotto six months earlier and looked to be unstoppable. But appearances can be deceptive. Mosley was 45-5 going in. Margarito was 37-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…