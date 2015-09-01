On January 9, 1999 at the Civic Center in Pensacola, Florida, IBF lightweight champion Sugar Shane Mosley, from Lynwood, California, defended his title against Golden Johnson, from Wichita Falls, Texas. Mosley was undefeated at 30-0. Johnson was 15-2-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

