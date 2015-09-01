Shane Mosley vs. Golden Johnson

By Boxing News on January 8, 2018
Shane Mosley vs. Golden Johnson
Shane Mosley was 30-0. Johnson was 15-2-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On January 9, 1999 at the Civic Center in Pensacola, Florida, IBF lightweight champion Sugar Shane Mosley, from Lynwood, California, defended his title against Golden Johnson, from Wichita Falls, Texas. Mosley was undefeated at 30-0. Johnson was 15-2-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

SHANE MOSLEY VS GOLDEN JOHNSON 1/3



SHANE MOSLEY VS GOLDEN JOHNSON 2/3



SHANE MOSLEY VS GOLDEN JOHNSON 3/3



Fighter's Info

  • Shane Mosley

  • Golden Johnson

Real Name Shane Donte Mosley
Origin Lynwood, California, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1971.09.07 (47)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W47+L9+D1=58
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 71 inches
Trainer John David Jackson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.11.27 Anthony Mundine 44-5-0 L(TKO) 7/12
2013.05.18 Pablo Cesar Cano 26-2-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.05.05 Saul Alvarez 39-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2011.05.07 Manny Pacquiao 52-3-2 L(UD) 12/12
2010.09.18 Sergio Mora 22-1-1 D(SDRAW) 12/12
2010.05.01 Floyd Mayweather Jr 40-0-0 L(UD) 12/12

