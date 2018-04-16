Shane Mosley vs. John Brown

By Boxing News on April 16, 2018
Mosley 31-0. Brown was 19-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds. (Jeff Gross/Getty)

On April 17, 1999 at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, IBF lightweight champion Shane Mosley, from Lynwood, California, defended his title against John Brown, from Atlantic City, New Jersey. Mosley was undefeated at 31-0 coming in. Brown was 19-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Shane Mosley vs John Brown pt 1



Shane Mosley vs John Brown pt 2



Shane Mosley vs John Brown pt 3



Tags: Shane Mosley John Brown April 17th 1999 history

Fighter's Info

  • Shane Mosley

  • John Brown

Real Name Shane Donte Mosley
Origin Lynwood, California, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1971.09.07 (47)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W47+L9+D1=58
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 71 inches
Trainer John David Jackson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.11.27 Anthony Mundine 44-5-0 L(TKO) 7/12
2013.05.18 Pablo Cesar Cano 26-2-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.05.05 Saul Alvarez 39-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2011.05.07 Manny Pacquiao 52-3-2 L(UD) 12/12
2010.09.18 Sergio Mora 22-1-1 D(SDRAW) 12/12
2010.05.01 Floyd Mayweather Jr 40-0-0 L(UD) 12/12

