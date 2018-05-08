Shane Mosley vs. John John Molina

By Boxing News on May 8, 2018
Shane Mosley vs. John John Molina
Mosley defended his title against former IBF super featherweight champ John John Molina.

On May 9, 1998 at Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey, IBF lightweight champion Sugar Shane Mosley, from Lynwood, California, defended his title against former IBF super featherweight champion John John Molina, from Fajardo, Puerto Rico. Mosley was undefeated as 26-0. Molina was 45-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Shane Mosley John John Molina



Tags: Shane Mosley john molina May 9th 1998 history

Fighter's Info

  • Shane Mosley

  • John Molina

Real Name Shane Donte Mosley
Origin Lynwood, California, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1971.09.07 (47)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W47+L9+D1=58
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 71 inches
Trainer John David Jackson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.11.27 Anthony Mundine 44-5-0 L(TKO) 7/12
2013.05.18 Pablo Cesar Cano 26-2-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.05.05 Saul Alvarez 39-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2011.05.07 Manny Pacquiao 52-3-2 L(UD) 12/12
2010.09.18 Sergio Mora 22-1-1 D(SDRAW) 12/12
2010.05.01 Floyd Mayweather Jr 40-0-0 L(UD) 12/12

