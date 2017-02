Shane Mosley vs. Luis Collazo

By Boxing News on February 9, 2017

On February 10, 2007 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sugar Shane Mosley, from Lynwood, California, fought Luis Collazo, from Brooklyn, New York, for the interim the WBC welterweight title. Mosley was 43-4 coming in. Collazo was 27-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

