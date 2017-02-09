Shane Mosley vs. Luis Collazo

By Boxing News on February 9, 2017
Shane Mosley vs. Luis Collazo
Mosley was 43-4 coming in. Collazo was 27-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On February 10, 2007 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sugar Shane Mosley, from Lynwood, California, fought Luis Collazo, from Brooklyn, New York, for the interim the WBC welterweight title. Mosley was 43-4 coming in. Collazo was 27-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Shane Mosley vs Luis Collazo



Tags: Shane Mosley Luis Collazo February 10th 2007 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Shane Mosley

  • Luis Collazo

Real Name Shane Donte Mosley
Origin Lynwood, California, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1971.09.07 (46)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W47+L9+D1=58
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 71 inches
Trainer John David Jackson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.11.27 Anthony Mundine 44-5-0 L(TKO) 7/12
2013.05.18 Pablo Cesar Cano 26-2-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.05.05 Saul Alvarez 39-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2011.05.07 Manny Pacquiao 52-3-2 L(UD) 12/12
2010.09.18 Sergio Mora 22-1-1 D(SDRAW) 12/12
2010.05.01 Floyd Mayweather Jr 40-0-0 L(UD) 12/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record