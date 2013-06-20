Oscar De La Hoya vs. Sugar Shane Mosley

By Boxing News on June 16, 2017
Oscar De La Hoya vs. Sugar Shane Mosley
De La Hoya was 32-1. Sugar Shane was 34-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On June 17, 2000 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, WBC welterweight champion Oscar De La Hoya, from Montebello, California, defended his title against IBF lightweight champion Sugar Shane Mosley, from Lynwood, California, in the first of their two fights. De La Hoya was 32-1 coming in. Mosley was undefeated at 34-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Oscar De La Hoya vs Shane Mosley 2 (SD) [FULL FIGHT]



Comments

  1. Michael Hegan 03:11pm, 06/20/2013

    I’m not so sure about the decision…but I’m glad there was a rematch….and ...in the rematch….only one more surprised than De La Hoya….was Mosley….check it out

Fighter's Info

  • Shane Mosley

  • Oscar De La Hoya

Real Name Shane Donte Mosley
Origin Lynwood, California, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1971.09.07 (46)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W47+L9+D1=58
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 71 inches
Trainer John David Jackson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.11.27 Anthony Mundine 44-5-0 L(TKO) 7/12
2013.05.18 Pablo Cesar Cano 26-2-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.05.05 Saul Alvarez 39-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2011.05.07 Manny Pacquiao 52-3-2 L(UD) 12/12
2010.09.18 Sergio Mora 22-1-1 D(SDRAW) 12/12
2010.05.01 Floyd Mayweather Jr 40-0-0 L(UD) 12/12

