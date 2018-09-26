Sugar Shane was 44-5. Mayorga was 28-6-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On September 27th, 2008 at Home Depot Center, Carson, California, former IBF lightweight, WBC welterweight, and WBC light middleweight champion Sugar Shane Mosley, from Lynwood, California, fought former WBC welterweight champion Ricardo Mayorga, from Managua, Nicaragua, for the vacant WBA Inter-Continental light middleweight title. Mosley was 44-5 coming in. Mayorga was 28-6-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…