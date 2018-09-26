Shane Mosley vs. Ricardo Mayorga

By Boxing News on September 26, 2018
On September 27th, 2008 at Home Depot Center, Carson, California, former IBF lightweight, WBC welterweight, and WBC light middleweight champion Sugar Shane Mosley, from Lynwood, California, fought former WBC welterweight champion Ricardo Mayorga, from Managua, Nicaragua, for the vacant WBA Inter-Continental light middleweight title. Mosley was 44-5 coming in. Mayorga was 28-6-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Shane Mosley -vs- Ricardo Mayorga



Fighter's Info

  • Shane Mosley

  • Ricardo Mayorga

Real Name Shane Donte Mosley
Origin Lynwood, California, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1971.09.07 (47)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W47+L9+D1=58
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 71 inches
Trainer John David Jackson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.11.27 Anthony Mundine 44-5-0 L(TKO) 7/12
2013.05.18 Pablo Cesar Cano 26-2-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.05.05 Saul Alvarez 39-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2011.05.07 Manny Pacquiao 52-3-2 L(UD) 12/12
2010.09.18 Sergio Mora 22-1-1 D(SDRAW) 12/12
2010.05.01 Floyd Mayweather Jr 40-0-0 L(UD) 12/12

