Shane Mosley vs. Winky Wright II

By Boxing News on November 19, 2017

On November 20, 2004 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Shane Mosley fought a rematch with Winky Wright. The two men first fought eight months earlier for Shane’s WBC/WBA/IBF light middleweight titles. Winky won that fight by unanimous decision. Going into the rematch, Mosley was 39-3, Wright was 47-3, and history was about to repeat itself…

Winky Wright vs Shane Mosley 2 - 1/4





Winky Wright vs Shane Mosley 2 - 2/4





Winky Wright vs Shane Mosley 2 - 3/4