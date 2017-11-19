Shane Mosley vs. Winky Wright II

By Boxing News on November 19, 2017
Shane Mosley vs. Winky Wright II
In the rematch, Shane was 39-3, Winky was 47-3, and history was about to repeat itself.

On November 20, 2004 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Shane Mosley fought a rematch with Winky Wright. The two men first fought eight months earlier for Shane’s WBC/WBA/IBF light middleweight titles. Winky won that fight by unanimous decision. Going into the rematch, Mosley was 39-3, Wright was 47-3, and history was about to repeat itself…

Winky Wright vs Shane Mosley 2 - 1/4



Winky Wright vs Shane Mosley 2 - 2/4



Winky Wright vs Shane Mosley 2 - 3/4



Winky Wright vs Shane Mosley 2 - 4/4



Fighter's Info

  • Shane Mosley

  • Ronald Wright

Real Name Shane Donte Mosley
Origin Lynwood, California, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1971.09.07 (46)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W47+L9+D1=58
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 71 inches
Trainer John David Jackson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.11.27 Anthony Mundine 44-5-0 L(TKO) 7/12
2013.05.18 Pablo Cesar Cano 26-2-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.05.05 Saul Alvarez 39-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2011.05.07 Manny Pacquiao 52-3-2 L(UD) 12/12
2010.09.18 Sergio Mora 22-1-1 D(SDRAW) 12/12
2010.05.01 Floyd Mayweather Jr 40-0-0 L(UD) 12/12

