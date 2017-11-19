In the rematch, Shane was 39-3, Winky was 47-3, and history was about to repeat itself.

On November 20, 2004 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Shane Mosley fought a rematch with Winky Wright. The two men first fought eight months earlier for Shane’s WBC/WBA/IBF light middleweight titles. Winky won that fight by unanimous decision. Going into the rematch, Mosley was 39-3, Wright was 47-3, and history was about to repeat itself…