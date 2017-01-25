Shane Mosley vs. Vernon Forrest

By Boxing News on January 25, 2017
Shane Mosley vs. Vernon Forrest
On January 26, 2002 at The Theater at New York’s Madison Square Garden, welterweight champion Shane Mosley, from Lynwood, California, defended his WBC title, in the first of their two fights, against Vernon Forrest, from Augusta, Georgia. Both fighters were undefeated. Sugar Shane was 38-0 going in. Forrest was 33-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Shane Mosley vs Vernon Forrest I - 1 of 7



Shane Mosley vs Vernon Forrest I - 2 of 7



Vernon Forrest vs Shane Mosley 2 - 1/4



Shane Mosley vs Vernon Forrest I - 3 of 7



Shane Mosley vs Vernon Forrest I - 4 of 7



Shane Mosley vs Vernon Forrest I - 5 of 7



Shane Mosley vs Vernon Forrest I - 6 of 7



Shane Mosley vs Vernon Forrest I - 7 of 7



Fighter's Info

  • Shane Mosley

  • Vernon Forrest

Real Name Shane Donte Mosley
Origin Lynwood, California, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1971.09.07 (46)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W47+L9+D1=58
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 71 inches
Trainer John David Jackson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.11.27 Anthony Mundine 44-5-0 L(TKO) 7/12
2013.05.18 Pablo Cesar Cano 26-2-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.05.05 Saul Alvarez 39-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2011.05.07 Manny Pacquiao 52-3-2 L(UD) 12/12
2010.09.18 Sergio Mora 22-1-1 D(SDRAW) 12/12
2010.05.01 Floyd Mayweather Jr 40-0-0 L(UD) 12/12

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record