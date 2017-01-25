Sugar Shane was 38-0 going in. Forrest was 33-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On January 26, 2002 at The Theater at New York’s Madison Square Garden, welterweight champion Shane Mosley, from Lynwood, California, defended his WBC title, in the first of their two fights, against Vernon Forrest, from Augusta, Georgia. Both fighters were undefeated. Sugar Shane was 38-0 going in. Forrest was 33-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…