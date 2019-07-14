DeMarco was in it to win, despite the odds in Shango’s favor. (Andrew Dobin/The Armory)

Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jamal “Shango” James (26-1, 12 KOs), the lanky welterweight contender from Minneapolis, won a unanimous decision over former WBC lightweight champion Antonio DeMarco (33-8-1, 24 KOs), the veteran southpaw from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

The scores after 10 give-and-take rounds were 98-92 across the board.

Fighting out of the blue corner in white trunks, James used to height and signature aggressive style to bring the fight to his opponent. He threw and landed more punches at a higher connect percentage, but the man opposite him, who has fought everyone, was not about to fold. He was in it to win, despite the odds in Shango’s favor.

DeMarco, fighting out of the red corner in white trunks with black trim, was unfazed in the face of incoming fire. He hurt James in round two, whose recuperative powers are off the charts, and was always in the fight, even as the man he was fighting pulled away in the latter rounds, after an explosive round seven.

According to CompuBox, James land 238 of 855 total punches thrown (27.8%) to 135 of 496 (27.2%) for DeMarco. The fighters connected with only 30 jabs, in contrast to the 343 power shots they landed

“I listened to my corner and adjusted when I had to adjust,” said James after the fight. “He was a strong fighter and a former world champion, but we stepped it up and got the win. DeMarco just had a certain type of will power that separates the great fighters. A lot of fighters have skill, but that will power separates him from the mediocre ones. We both bit down for 10 rounds.

“We practice being up against the ropes and how to handle those situations. That’s a part of the game. You don’t get mad, you get even. I knew he was going to be tough and come with some spunk. I was cracking him, but he was just eating them. I think I got his respect.”

DeMarco had no excuses for his performance Saturday night, nor did he need any.

“It was a tight fight, but I know I could have done more to earn the victory,” he said. “He deserved the decision. You have to be a good winner and a good loser.

“It was a very difficult fight. I felt good throughout the whole fight. Everybody won, especially the fans. I ended up fighting his rhythm and I hurt him a few times, but he’s a great man and a great fighter.”