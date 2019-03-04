“This fight is just like my very first fight. It's like my second, my third and my last fight.”

On Saturday, March 9, in a fight televised live by FOX and FOX Deportes from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Shawn Porter (29-2-1, 17 KOs), from Las Vegas by way of Akron, Ohio, in the first defense of his WBC welterweight title, goes up against Yordenis Ugas (23-3, 11 KOs), from Miami by way of Santiago de Cuba.

Porter is athletic. He is strong. His energy never flags. But his mauling, brawling style, while exciting, isn’t boxing by the book. It has worked for him, however, with the exception of losses to Kell Brook 2014 and Keith Thurman two years later, enabling the 31-year-old Ohioan to defeat Danny Garcia in his last outing to ascend to the WBC throne.

The fight will be Ugas’ first shot at a world title. He has not lost a fight in almost five years, after suffering back-to-back losses in 2014, after which he retired for two years. But he has won eight in a row since returning to the fray, with four of those wins coming by early stoppage.

Porter is the champ fighting a man unfamiliar to most fans, leading some to assume the fight is a gimme, which it may or may not be.

“Every fight is a dangerous fight,” said Porter. “Every fight is a must-win fight and for anyone that doesn’t realize that, it starts when you turn professional.

“You do the best you can to put yourself in line to win every fight, to climb the ladder and get to the point where I’m at right now. I didn’t do all that and look at all those fights like they were must-win fights and then get here now and look at this fight like it’s any different.

“This fight is just like my very first fight. It’s just like my second, my third and my last fight. It’s definitely a dangerous fight, but they are always going to be dangerous when you get in the ring with the high level caliber fighters that I fight.”

“[It’s about] going out there, being energetic, throwing a lot of punches, throwing the right punches, making the right moves, a responsible defense and just being me.”

Outsiders sometimes tend to forget that every fight can be a dance with death, and Porter wanted to set the record straight.

“We put ourselves and our lives on the line and anyone that’s not willing to respect that just based on who we’re in the ring with, then they don’t have a good understanding of boxing.

“My job isn’t to convince people that I’m getting in the ring with a tough fighter. My job is not to convince people that this guy can take everything I have. It’s my job to get in there and make sure that he doesn’t do that and hopefully dazzle the crowd along the way.

“We’re not going to look past Yordenis Ugas. We’re going to respect everything the man can bring in the ring. We’re going to send it right back at him, look to win this fight and then after that look to see who else is out there and willing to get in the ring with me.”

Televised coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.