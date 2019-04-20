“Power for power isn't a question because what is boxing? Boxing is the sweet science.”

Claressa “T-Rex” Shields has been doing a lot of talking and tweeting. Never one to mince words she’s on a mission to become a fixture in the consciousness of fight fans the world over. If you were looking for the quiet, demure, damsel who just distributes her lumps and goes about her business, T-Rex ain’t it.

At first glance one might be under the impression that she is yet another athlete using their gift of gab and personality to draw attention to herself. Nothing wrong with a little self promotion, especially when you can back it. However, a closer look reveals something more. Shields is looking to disrupt business as usual. @Clareesashields on Twitter, a forum where she is rather prolific and more than happy to engage fan and “hater” alike, her declarations are an insight into how she views the state of the sport and her place in it. It is evident with each utterance that she sees herself among the elite, be they women or men. In fact, she’s convinced that she can contest and even conquer male opponents, as she made clear to reporters at TMZ Sports when referring to, none other than former middleweight champion, Gennady “GGG” Golovkin:

“They may be stronger than me, but their boxing ability isn’t like mine. GGG, he’s older now, but I could give GGG a run for his money. Power for power isn’t a question because what is boxing? Boxing is the sweet science.”

It sounds rather outlandish, yet there isn’t anything exactly orthodox about Claressa Shields’ journey within the sport of boxing. What the Flint, Michigan native has accomplished is rather outlandish for any fighter, male or female. She is the only 2X Olympic Gold Medalist in US boxing history and with merely 9 professional fights she’s the undisputed middleweight champion of the world following a master class against the supposedly far more experienced and celebrated Christina Hammer. Shields’ unwavering confidence is well warranted, as are her ambitions as the face of women’s boxing and her burning desire to elevate women’s boxing into the echelon enjoyed by men.

As such, resistance is expected. A simple glance at her interactions online, particularly with men make it clear that the self-proclaimed GWOAT has a serious fight on her hands in elevating the consciousness and perspective of sports fans as it relates to women in the ring. As the recent controversy surrounding heavyweight Kubrat Pulev and reporter Jenny Sushe has shown, there remains a disturbing disconnect between far too many men and the respect and equity women like Claressa Shields are advocating for. It is an indictment of our humanity or lack thereof that someone as accomplished as Shields, whose backstory couldn’t be more American if she tried, must scrap, scrounge, and tweet for respectable recognition. It should be lost on one who is intellectually honest, that Ukraine’s Vasiliy Lomachenko, also a 2X Olympic Gold medalist, has been heralded as the Second Coming from the moment he made his professional debut and enjoys almost universal No. 1 pound-for-pound status despite having only 14 professional bouts, yet, the likes of Claressa Shields, until very recently was, like so many female boxers, relegated to sideshow status. But, alas change is the only constant and like or not, change is upon us. Claressa Shields is attempting to craft a legacy that is far more significant than anything she will do in the ring. If successful, her actions will produce ramifications for the status of women in prize fighting and sports for many years to come.