Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (4-0, 2 KOs), now a unified world champion in the super middleweight division, will defend her WBC and IBF titles against undefeated IBF mandatory challenger Tori Nelson (17-0-3, 2 KOs) on Friday, January 12, 2018, live on SHOWTIME.

The bout will headline the January 12 edition of ShoBox: The New Generation live at 10pm ET/PT from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

Nelson will be Shields’ second consecutive undefeated opponent as a professional. In August, Shields stopped previously unbeaten, former WBC champion Nikki Adler. The fight occurred less than one year after she became the first American boxer to win back-to-back gold medals. Now, facing Nelson, the 22-year-old Shields will be facing a veteran with seven times the number of professional bouts.

“I’m truly excited to have the chance to demonstrate my skills against an opponent the caliber of Tori Nelson,” Shields said. “I’m honored to be headlining the first ShoBox of 2018, and I know January 12 will be a great night for the fans. This will be the beginning of a historic year for me and for women’s boxing.”

Nelson is a former middleweight world champion and has victories over the likes of Alicia Napoleon and Mia St. John. The 41-year-old is looking to capture her next world titles in January versus Shields.

“Ever since Claressa turned pro, I have wanted this fight,” Nelson said. “She’s young and talented, but my experience will make the difference. Since I became a boxer, I have dreamed of being in big fights on television. I am confident that I will win this fight and remain undefeated. And I plan to retire as an undefeated world champion.”

Tickets for the live event go on sale Monday, November 13 and can be purchased in person or by calling Turning Stone Resort Box Office at 800-771-7711 or online at Ticketmaster.