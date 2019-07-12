The last two rounds were fun, with a lot of action, but it was nearly all Mioletti. (Showtime)

TACOMA, Washington—Tonight’s ShoBox event took place at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington. It was originally slated to be a three-fight telecast, but just before the televised portion of the event started, Salita Promotions announced that veteran BJ Flores was not medically cleared to fight and the Washington State Athletic Commission denied him a license. The medical reason was not released.

Hence, the 10-round heavyweight bout between Swedish prospect Otto Wallin and Flores was scrapped. It was a shame, as Wallin’s last fight was a No Contest win due to his opponent not being able to continue after an accidental headbutt in the first round; and more importantly, the announcement raised concern for Flores and his long-term health.

In the main event, heavyweights Jermaine Franklin (19-0, 13 KOs) and Jerry Forrest (25-3, 19 KOs) faced off in a 10-rounder. Forrest, a southpaw, boxed off the back foot in the first, with Franklin landing a right hand, behind a throwaway jab, seconds into the round. Not much later, Franklin pinned Forrest on the ropes and the two exchanged hellacious, wild punches. Franklin’s mouthpiece was knocked out but neither man appeared hurt, amazingly. Another wild exchange took place later. Franklin seemed to be wound up tight, probably seeking an impressive knockout.

In the second, both fighters boxed a little more smartly, but it was Franklin landing more solid shots. At one point Franklin landed a good right hand and got excited and wild again, rushing in, but Forrest clinched and worked a bit within that before the fighters came to an impasse.

In three, Forrest simply moved to his own right and was able to land several nice, clean jabs and straight lefts, upstairs and down, with Franklin appearing perplexed by the direction Forrest was moving—and the angles it provided him. They boxed more, both showing some good jabs and the occasional nice right hand for Franklin and left hand for Forrest. These were proving to be relatively close rounds, with the fourth producing much of the same.

Forrest proved more elusive than Franklin seemed to have expected, but occasionally when Franklin did let his right hand go, he was head hunting. Forrest was able to slip it. If Franklin had aimed for Forrest’s chest, he would have landed. Later in the fifth, Franklin got Forrest pinned against the ropes and did some shoe shining to the body.

The sixth had the fighters producing a lot of back-and-forth, with Forrest proving himself to be tricky and smart. In seven, Franklin appeared frustrated by Forrest’s subtle defense. Later in the round, both fighters landed a power hand at the same time, with Forrest seeming to get the better of it. Forrest continued to box intelligently, using angles and setting traps.

In the ninth, Franklin applied more pressure and it worked well for him at first. He was made to pay occasionally for being so open when he throws, but he was able to land some stinging punches that Forrest undoubtedly felt, including several to the body finally—and it worked. Forrest began breathing through his mouth.

Still, Forrest’s defense and educated jab made it too difficult for Franklin to land the unmistakable, explosive punches he seemed to crave. Forrest would often simply slip to his left to avoid Franklin’s jab or wild hook, but Franklin wasn’t able to catch him with the right because, again, he was aiming for the head and missed.

The heavyweights ended the final round with another exchange, to the crowd’s delight. Both appeared fine despite having taken some clean punches.

Franklin won by split decision: the official scorecards read 97-93 twice for Franklin, and one 96-95 for Forrest. The card for Forrest was a fair one. A large contingent of the crowd booed when Franklin’s hand was raised, and cheered when Forrest acknowledged the crowd. One can’t blame them—while a few of the middle rounds were somewhat close, Forrest landed more clean punches in more of the rounds and set traps for Franklin that the latter often stepped into.

Hopefully we’ll see Forrest again on a televised card. He proved he belongs there tonight.

The first bout of the telecast was between undefeated super featherweights Giovanni Mioletti (17-0, 7 KOs) from Chicago, and Ecuadorian fighter Luis Porozo (14-1, 7 KOs). While neither fighter had lost entering this bout, Mioletti has been much more active recently. Porozo last fought in May, but before that his last bout was August 2018.

In the first, Porozo showed himself to be the more skillful fighter. Mioletti, a southpaw, was aggressive but got caught often, squaring up on his way in and lowering his guard when he threw. Porozo made him pay periodically for that.

In round two, Porozo stopped moving as much with his feet and Mioletti caught him with a few good shots. But, again, it was largely Porozo landing the cleaner, more effective punches. In three, Porozo began showboating, dropping his hands as he moved around Mioletti and potshotted. When Mioletti applied pressure, he would often get caught on his way in but he was able to land some shots on Porozo. Near the end of the round, Mioletti landed a straight left upstairs and Porozo’s legs wobbled. He smartly held on and seemed to recover before the bell.

In four, Porozo boxed beautifully, leading Mioletti around the ring. The Chicago fighter stalked Porozo, and when he utilized his lead left he sometimes had success. But, again, it was Porozo landing the majority of clean punches and laying traps for Mioletti.

In the fifth, Porozo landed several sweat-flinging punches in mid-range. He used angles to make it harder for Mioletti to feel comfortable letting his hands go. When he did stop throwing or moving, Mioletti was able to land some eye-catching shots. He came on stronger, sensing perhaps that Porozo might be tiring, and landed some solid shots that seemed to catch Porozo’s attention.

In six, Mioletti found more success with the lead left, though Porozo had started off well. Mioletti lay the pressure on thicker and was landing more clean shots than he had in previous rounds. In the seventh, Mioletti landed a lot of clean punches, with Porozo trying to move but often still keeping his hands down, which didn’t help matters now that he wasn’t slipping as many shots due to fatigue and punishment. The referee seemed to indicate he was watching Porozo closely, which seemed a bit premature.

In round 8, the fighters got tangled up several times. At one point, Mioletti was holding Porozo’s head with one glove and hitting with the other, and the referee didn’t warn or break it up. Porozo lost his mouthpiece shortly thereafter, and while it was a highly entertaining round with a lot of heart and skill from both fighters, it was another Mioletti round. Porozo seemed to be fading.

The last two rounds were fun, with a lot of action, but it was nearly all Mioletti. Porozo seemed intent on surviving, with a long period in the ninth of simply moving with no punches thrown.

The scorecards read 98-92 twice and one 97-93 for Mioletti. As so often happens, the judges seemed to have been swayed by the crowd which was very pro-Mioletti. The scores should have been closer than that, though the right fighter won.

The swing bout, not televised, featured featherweights Eric Hunter (22-4) and German Meraz (62-57-2) in an 8-rounder. What immediately stood out, before the fighters even walked to the ring, was the fact that Hunter has been out of the ring since a decision loss to Lee Selby in 2016. Meraz has a lot of losses, yes, but he also sports a wealth of experience, and he’s been very active, fighting six times already in 2019.

In the first few rounds, Meraz boxed off the back foot with Hunter stalking and landing the occasional jab. Meraz didn’t land much, and when he did, it didn’t seem to faze Hunter. But as the rounds progressed, that changed; Meraz began landing more, and slipped a number of Hunter’s punches. Meraz’s experience was showing.

At the very end of the third, Hunter landed a sharp hook that dropped Meraz on his back pockets. He made the count, but looked a little stunned.

As the rounds went on, Meraz seemed to be throwing “stay off me” punches with no real intent. In the fifth, an accidental headbutt occurred that resulted in a cut over Meraz’s left eye. The referee asked the ring doctor to take a look, and it looked like the doctor asked Meraz if he wanted to continue. Shortly thereafter the referee waved off the fight. It’s unclear if Meraz said he didn’t want to continue, or if he doesn’t understand English and there was a miscommunication.

It went to the scorecards as a technical decision, with Hunter winning all five rounds on all three judges’ cards.

