Mares experienced a detached retina in 2008 which almost ended his career. (Cortesía)

Abner Mares, the former three-division champion from Montebello, California, is facing a crucible closely connected to boxing.

After withdrawing last week from this weekend’s fight against WBA super featherweight champ Gervonta Davis, presumably because of an elbow injury, the truth emerged, as it usually does, and as is often the case the truth hurts.

It turns out the elbow injury was a red herring. The real reason he withdrew from the bout was a detached retina in his right eye, which was surgically repaired last week.

“It happened in a sparring session,” he said. “I got hit in the eye. I felt the pain, but I went through it. I still sparred. I came back on Friday for another sparring session. I got hit again. It’s a contact sport, and my eye got super red. And it was that Friday and Saturday where I started seeing clouds and just blurred vision, and I told my wife, and my wife was like, ‘You got to get it checked.’ I said, ‘No, I’m good.’”

Mares’ diagnosis was no better than his blurred vision. But boxers fight through these things, when and if they are able.

“My wife insisted to go see the doctor…I went to the doctor, a specialist, and he said, ‘Abner, you have a detached retina. You’re not gonna be able to fight.’”

According to Mares, those words were “devastating.”

He experienced a detached retina in 2008 which almost ended his career. After 11 months on the sidelines he returned to active duty and won titles at three different weights.

But to have suffered a second detached retina suggests that the end is near. Mares, however, has resisted throwing in the towel.

“I know that I’m going to come back strong after this,” he said. “It’s just a matter of healing, resting and doing what the doctors say.”

Facing a 90-day suspension following surgery, Mares has no choice but to follow doctor’s orders. But he believes the man treating him won’t give him a bum steer.

“My doctor is one of the best, and if he says, ‘Abner, you’re good to go,’ I’m going to up there and continue to become a world champion once again. And if he says no, I’m ready for retirement.”