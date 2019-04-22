It’s no coincidence that boxing’s biggest “reformers” are often the sport’s biggest egoists.

The knives were sharpened for Amir Khan long before Saturday’s abomination on ESPN pay-per-view. He had managed to alienate, with his mouthiness, tweets, paranoia, religion, or whatever, all but his most loyal supporters. But his spouse has stuck by her man through thick and thin, which doesn’t look to change any time soon.

Before being the recipient of an “accidental foul” that strayed south of the border and ended the fight in the worse way imaginable, there have been calls for Khan, whose five losses include four early stoppages, including Crawford’s low blow for which he was neither penalized nor even criticized, to retire. Khan has resisted the entreaties, made mostly by strangers who like how it makes them appear. But all entreaties are not created equal, and it’s no coincidence that boxing’s biggest “reformers” are often the sport’s biggest egoists.

Khan’s wife, 27-year-old Faryal Makhdoom, wants her husband to retire. She hates boxing, hates seeing Amir diminished each time he fights, and wants to settle into a staid married life where her husband doesn’t does piss blood after a night of work.

There’s little left to say about Khan’s fight with Crawford, and frankly the less said the better at this point. But Khan’s wife has a lot to say, not to the press but to her husband, in the hopes of getting through to him while there’s still a “him” to get through to.

“My wife hates me fighting,” said Khan. “She’s always said it. She’s always afraid. She just says ‘I turn my phone off and I’m always praying and I don’t know what’s happening.’

“She hates me boxing and has never been a fan of me being in the ring.”

The rise is one thing, the decline is another.

“But it’s just going to be for this one time in my life,” Khan said, publicly rejecting her request, “and then after that I can spend the rest of my life with my family.

“I have to be ready to finish. I don’t want to finish thinking ‘Could I have fought again?’ You have to do it at the right time, it has to be a solid decision.”

When is the right as opposed to the wrong time to retire? That is the question.

“Retiring at the wrong time would haunt me. I don’t want to retire and then come back. When I call it a day, I call it a day. That’s it.”

Even Khan’s eldest daughter, who is just four years old, has gotten into the act.

“Lamaisah gets upset when she sees the marks because she understands now and it’s not nice.

“She is proud of me and I explain to her that this is what hard work is and this is what you have to go through.

“Everything I do is for them, including getting hit in the face,” not mention getting hit below the belt.