By Robert Ecksel on May 6, 2018
“I don’t like saying it,” said Froch. “This has to be the end for him now.” (Photo: Courtesy)

“I hope he stops now,” Bellew told Sky Sports. “Father Time is undefeated and Haye is not the man to beat him.”

When asked after last night’s loss if he was going to retire, Haye hemmed and hawed.

But today he’s more reflective.

He told talkSPORT, “I’ll have to go back and review exactly what happened, then make a decision. It’s never good to make a decision when everything is up in the air.”

Haye has been gracious beyond words. It’s quite a change, and one for the better.

“Tony boxed better than I did, plain and simple, and the better man won.

“Nobody can say they didn’t get a good night’s entertainment. They definitely got their money’s worth, but the better man won on the night, Tony Bellew, so congratulations to him.”

Haye has lost two in a row and three of his last six fights. The steep slope that is boxing is now officially precipitous.

Bellew thinks Haye should retire.

“This is an unforgiving sport especially with a set of skills like his. I’ve never relied on speed or athleticism. I’m a really clever fighter who punishes great athletes when they make mistakes.

“I said that I’d do him faster [than the first fight]. I knew Haye would come to get rid of me but, in a boxing match, I knew I’d do him.”

George Groves would also like to see Haye retire.

“I hope he finds his new calling, I hope he’s happy, I hope he never decides to fight again.”

And last but not least, Carl Froch agrees with his countrymen.

“David Haye should retire,” he said, “100 per cent. I don’t like saying it but this has to be the end for him now. We have been friends for a long time and we have all been thrilled and entertained by his achievements, but I don’t want to see this happen again.”

  1. Ollie Downtown Brown 12:37pm, 05/06/2018

    If he cares anything about his health, yes, he should retire.

