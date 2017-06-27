Beibut retires as the first and only two-division champion from Kazakhstan. (Ray Flores)

“I’m extremely disappointed my boxing career has ended like this but there’s nothing I can do about it…”

WBA cruiserweight world champion Beibut Shumenov (17-2, 11 KOs) relinquished his world title and announced his retirement from boxing, due to a serious eye injury sustained in training.

“I have regrettably relinquished my WBA cruiserweight title and retired from boxing because of a traumatic eye injury suffered the week before my last scheduled fight,” Shumenov said from his Las Vegas home. “I’m extremely disappointed my boxing career has ended like this but, unfortunately, injuries are part of this sport and there’s nothing I can do about it. I still have blurred vision and I need to have an additional surgery next month to try to further repair so I don’t risk blindness in my (right) eye.

“I’d like to thank my family, my team throughout the years, friends and fans for their continued support all these years. I was proud to wear the WBA championship belt for many years as a two-division champion. I’m grateful to WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, his father, and all those in my WBA family. It was quite a ride and I look forward with great anticipation to the next chapter of my life with my son and future endeavors.”

Shumenov was slated to face interim WBA champion Yunier Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs) on April 29 on the Premier Boxing Champions broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes. During one of his last slated sparring sessions, Shumenov, a 2004 Kazakhstan Olympian, sustained an eye injury that required immediate surgery and forced him to withdraw from the Dorticos bout.

Earlier this month, the WBA received a letter from Shumenov’s eye surgeon, Dr. Kent L. Wellish, who wrote the following: “Mr. Beibut Shumenov has a serious ocular issue, a recurrent corneal erosion of his right eye, that with continued fighting, puts him at risk for permanently losing his eyesight.

“It is my medical opinion that he should permanently refrain from sparring, training and boxing due to the severity of damage to his eye and the high risk of further damage of vision impairment, including the possibility of permanent vision loss.”

The WBA accepted Shumenov’s relinquishment of his championship, noting that it expressed its gratitude and pride for his professional career with the WBA.

The last few years of Shumenov’s boxing career saw the champion largely inactive, due to lack of managerial support. In spite of this, Shumenov always ensured he was ready to fight at any time by training daily. Since his last fight (May 21, 2016), Beibut has sparred almost 400 rounds in anticipation for a unification fight with Denis Lebedev and, following, the fight with Dorticos—neither of which ended up transpiring.

At 33 years old, Shumenov exits the sport as the first and only two-division world champion from Kazakhstan. During his impressive career of 9½ years, Shumenov defeated the likes of Gabriel Campillo, William Joppy, Montell Griffin, and BJ Flores.

