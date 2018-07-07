Shumenov stops Altunkaya

By Robert Ecksel on July 7, 2018
Thirty-four-year-old Shumenov dropped 30-year-old Altunkaya in rounds one and nine.

Former champion Beibut Shumenov stopped #3 ranked Hizni Altunkaya to regain the WBA World cruiserweight title…

Saturday at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan, Beibut Shumenov (18-2, 12 KOs), the former two-division champion from Las Vegas by way of Shymkent, Kazakhstan, returned to active duty after a two-year layoff to stop #3 ranked Hizni Altunkaya (30-2, 17 KOs), from Neuwied, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, to regain the WBA World cruiserweight title.

Thirty-four-year-old Shumenov twice dropped 30-year-old Altunkaya, in rounds one and nine, with body shots. The new champion’s performance was desultory, however, which is not surprising after a long layoff. Ring rust might have been at factor, but Altunkaya seemed disengaged, at best, and fought to survive, insofar as he fought at all.

  1. Casanovita de Ahome 11:39am, 07/07/2018

    “Desultory” is an apt description for his performance when he was in with Hopkins as well….this is one boring ass Kazakh even when he wins….even when he scores KOs!

Origin Shymkent Kazakhstan
Date of Birth(Age) 1983.08.19 (35)
Rated at Cruiserweight
W-L-D W16+L2+D0=18
Height 6 feet 2 inches
Reach 74 inches

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.07.25 BJ Flores 31-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2014.12.13 Bobby Thomas Jr 14-2-1 W(RTD) 5/8
2014.04.19 Bernard Hopkins 54-6-2 L(SD) 12/12
2013.12.14 Tamas Kovacs 23-0-0 W(TKO) 3/12
2012.06.02 Enrique Ornelas 33-7-0 W(UD) 12/12
2011.07.29 Danny Santiago 31-4-1 W(TKO) 9/12

