Saturday at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan, Beibut Shumenov (18-2, 12 KOs), the former two-division champion from Las Vegas by way of Shymkent, Kazakhstan, returned to active duty after a two-year layoff to stop #3 ranked Hizni Altunkaya (30-2, 17 KOs), from Neuwied, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, to regain the WBA World cruiserweight title.

Thirty-four-year-old Shumenov twice dropped 30-year-old Altunkaya, in rounds one and nine, with body shots. The new champion’s performance was desultory, however, which is not surprising after a long layoff. Ring rust might have been at factor, but Altunkaya seemed disengaged, at best, and fought to survive, insofar as he fought at all.