Somsak Sithchatchawal vs. Mahyar Monshipour

By Boxing News on June 17, 2019
If you like nonstop action and dramatic finishes, the Fight of the Year for 2006 is for you.

Although their names are hard to pronounce, what they did with their fists on March 18, 2006 speaks a language we can all understand. Thailand’s Somsak Sithchatchawal (60-4-3, 44 KOs) met Iranian-born Mahyar Monshipour (31-4-2-, 21 KOs) in Levallois-Perret, France, for the WBA super bantamweight title. A YouTube classic among hardcore fans, if you like nonstop action and dramatic finishes, the Fight of the Year for 2006 is for you…

Mahyar Monshipour vs Somsak Sithchatchawal (3/18/2006) (1/5)



Mahyar Monshipour vs Somsak Sithchatchawal (3/18/2006) (2/5)



Mahyar Monshipour vs Somsak Sithchatchawal (3/18/2006) (3/5)



Mahyar Monshipour vs Somsak Sithchatchawal (3/18/2006) (4/5)



Mahyar Monshipour vs Somsak Sithchatchawal (3/18/2006) (5/5)



Fighter's Info

  • Somsak Sithchatchawal

  • Mahyar Monshipour

Origin Lampang, Thailand
Date of Birth(Age) 1977.07.17 (42)
Rated at Super Featherweight
W-L-D W60+L4+D3=68
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Trainer Bobby Villaver

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2010.01.06 Fernando Otic 12-7-0 L(TKO) 4/6
2009.10.09 Dante Paulino 15-9-1 D(PTS) 11/11
2009.08.25 Hendrik Barongsay 18-9-2 W(UD) 6/6
2009.06.12 Eddy Comaro 22-5-4 W(UD) 11/11
2009.04.07 Lotlot Gaviola 9-14-1 W(UD) 6/6
2008.09.14 Joel Dela Cruz 11-5-1 D(SDRAW) 8/8

