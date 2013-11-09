If you like nonstop action and dramatic finishes, the Fight of the Year for 2006 is for you.

Although their names are hard to pronounce, what they did with their fists on March 18, 2006 speaks a language we can all understand. Thailand’s Somsak Sithchatchawal (60-4-3, 44 KOs) met Iranian-born Mahyar Monshipour (31-4-2-, 21 KOs) in Levallois-Perret, France, for the WBA super bantamweight title. A YouTube classic among hardcore fans, if you like nonstop action and dramatic finishes, the Fight of the Year for 2006 is for you…