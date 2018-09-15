Saturday’s fight between Lemieux and O’Sullivan might just be the icing on the undercard.

Enough has been said about who might be the winner of the main event, so let’s instead take a look at the undercard…

It’s all over but the shouting for Saturday night in Las Vegas, although we’re normally accustomed to seeing neither Saul “Canelo” Alvarez nor Gennady “GGG” Golovkin do much, if any shouting at all. Amazing indeed what a little bit of tainted beef can do. As many of us saw, Alvarez openly charged at Golovkin after they weighed in under the middleweight limit of 160 on Friday afternoon and did so just .2 pounds apart.

This past Friday marked five years since Canelo was sent skydiving without a parachute against Floyd Mayweather and at the weigh-in the day before, Floyd attempted to get Canelo to share in the holding up of a nice, shiny gold belt fashioned by the WBC. The redheaded pugilist would have none of it.

Tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KO’s) and Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KO’s) will renew their ring vows in part deux of their heated rivalry. Enough has been said and predicted by members of the media and fans alike as to who the winner might be, so let’s instead take a quick look at the undercard. Before we do so, let’s remember just how much Canelo and “GGG” are set to take home to Mexico and Kazakhstan, respectively, which in and of itself will allow the dollar to go much further than it can in the United States.

Alvarez is officially set to make $5,000,000 to that of Golovkin at $4,000,000 and of course, various agreements will allow each fighter’s earnings to balloon many times over. The bout is sold out and the same ticket to see the contest on a closed circuit basis at a hotel on the Vegas Strip which cost $75 last year is now $100. Capitalism at its finest. The headline mast of the contest is a bit different as well. It appears that ‘Canelo vs Golovkin 2’ won’t fit well across one line, so instead it’s ‘Canelo vs GGG 2.’

The evening’s co-main event features current unbeaten WBO super welterweight world champion Jaime Munguia (30-0, 25 KO’s) and a challenger in Brandon Cook (20-1, 13 KO’s), who himself is somewhere within the top fifty fighters in the class. Saturday’s contest will be Munguia’s fourth of 2018, which is to suggest that either he’s expected to pummel his opponent or that his tender age of 21 will serve him well. To be fair, Jaime’s victories this year include the names of Sadam Ali and Liam Smith, the latter of which he fought less than two months ago and the former of which he defeated to capture the WBO crown this past May.

Still, if we decided to take a stroll to any sports betting counter in Las Vegas, we’d find that a desired wager on Munguia is reserved for the certifiably insane. The fighter from Tijuana, B.C., MX is favored by quite a margin against his Canadian foe. In order to win back $100, a bettor would need to fork over somewhere between four and five thousand dollars. Some betting sites have it closer to ten large. This is the evening’s co-main event. It sounds more like less work involved than taking one’s dog out to pee.

We’ll have to see what happens, of course. Munguia is set to make a quarter of a million dollars, while Cook won’t likely have much to throw around after his $30,000 purse is first taxed, then divided. At the same time, a $100 bet on Brandon could win one a cool $1,500 should he pull off the shocker.

The bout which some of us may have circled is the WBA middleweight title elimination bout between Montreal native David Lemieux (39-4, 33 KO’s) and Irishman Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (28-2, 20 KO’s). Each man has lost to current WBO middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders and few rounds were won against him between the two combatants. Additionally, Lemieux was absolutely jackhammered by Gennady Golovkin in October of 2015 and suffered an eighth round knockout loss.

The other two losses on his boxing ledger are back-to-back defeats to Marco Antonio Rubio and Joachim Alcine in 2011. Prior to these setbacks, Lemieux was being groomed as Canada’s “next big thing.” That was the case until journeyman Rubio cleaned his clock on ESPN’s ‘Friday Night Fights’ in April of that year. As for “Spike,” he contends that his corner stopped his contest against Chris Eubank, Jr. in December 2015.

During a recent conference call that this writer covered, Lemieux accused O’Sullivan of quitting against Eubank, although Gary insists that he was forced to stop in order to avoid any further injury. Saturday’s showdown has the makings to be the icing on the undercard, as their true and genuine animosity towards each other could tell an interesting story in the ring. As of Friday night, Lemieux is favored (-190), perhaps due to his experience against one particular opponent. O’Sullivan’s betting odds indicate a bet of $100 could win back $155 for a total of $255. Oddly enough, he’s set to earn more ($400,000) than Lemieux ($200,000).

Opening up Saturday’s PPV telecast will be former pound-for-pound talent Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-2, 38 KO’s), who’ll be returning to the ring after just over a year of inactivity. He’ll be looking to put a dismal 2017 behind him, when he was dealt the first and second losses of his career by Thai fighter Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. Before these two defeats, the former multi-division champion was hailed by many as the best fighter on the planet. Saturday will mark Gonzalez’s seventh consecutive contest in the United States and his two defeats to Sor Rungvisai came at a time when he was just becoming a regular on HBO boxing telecasts.

He’ll find Moises Fuentes of Mexico City waiting for him across the ring when the bell sounds in T-Mobile Arena. Fuentes (25-5-1, 14 KO’s) has lost three of his last four bouts, the last of which came in early February of 2018 when he was knocked out in the first round by former WBC World Flyweight champion Daigo Higa.

The return of “Chocolatito” appears to be one set with supreme caution preceded by baby steps. Perhaps that’s why he opened as a heavy (-2,000) favorite against his opponent from the Distrito Federal. He’s currently still a bad bet (-1,400), though a monkey wrench win from Fuentes could bring in about $800 (based on a $100 wager). Gonzalez is earning $200,000, while Fuentes gets $35,000.

In all likelihood however, much of the paying crowd in Vegas won’t care much to see any of the aforementioned contests, that is if last year’s clash between Canelo and Golovkin is any indication. As this writer can personally attest, the noise outside T-Mobile Arena could be heard inside of it throughout the undercard. That can happen when a giant Johnnie Walker Black tent is outside the venue and the beer lines are much shorter. The noise didn’t start inside until the Mexican National Anthem began to be sung, almost in unison.

