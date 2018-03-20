Smith vs. Ali announced

By Cain Bradley on March 20, 2018
Liam Smith will challenge Sadam Ali for the WBO Light Middleweight Title on May 12th.

Ali won the WBO title when he beat Miguel Cotto. Smith previously held the title before being stopped by Canelo Alvarez.

Another British fighter will be attempting to win a world title. Liam Smith will challenge Sadam Ali for the WBO Light Middleweight Title on May 12th in New York.

Ali won that title when spoiling the retirement party of Miguel Cotto. Smith has previously held the title before being stopped by Canelo Alvarez.

Fighter's Info

  • Sadam Ali

  • Liam Smith

Origin USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1988.09.26 (30)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W22+L0+D0=22
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 73 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.25 Francisco Santana 22-3-1 W(UD) 10/10
2014.11.08 Luis Carlos Abregu 36-1-0 W(TKO) 9/10
2014.08.09 Jeremy Bryan 17-3-0 W(SD) 10/10
2014.04.19 Michael Clark 44-9-1 W(KO) 1/10
2013.12.07 Jesus Selig 16-1-1 W(TKO) 6/10
2013.09.30 Jay Krupp 17-5-0 W(UD) 8/8

