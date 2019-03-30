He was always sickly. That did not prevent him from becoming a boxer. (Wrigley Brogan)

Steve Forbes is one of the dedicated boxing personalities keeping boxing on life support in the northwest. His mantra is “we few, we proud, we band of Mothers.” Keith Weir and Chauncy Welliver are two others in the band. His company, 2 Pound Sports, continues to stage small shows in Oregon. His next show, April 6, at the Clackamas Armory, outside Portland, Oregon, should be another fun event. To bring in the crowd, and to save on expenses, Forbes will headline the 7-round main event. Forbes holds former USBA and IBF titles. He is at an age when he should be out of the ring enjoying the action rather than inside the ring throwing punches. No matter, he will do whatever it takes to keep boxing alive in Oregon.

Forbes earned the nickname “2 pounds” because, born several months premature, his weight was about two pounds. As a youth he was always sickly. That did not prevent him from becoming a boxer.

At the age of 10 Forbes started training at the Matt Dishman Community Center in Portland on the Knott ST Boxing Team. By the time he was 18, he had earned five Golden Gloves finishing his amateur boxing record with 57 wins and 10 losses.

Forbes traveled to Las Vegas as a professional in 1996 and, after four years was matched against former WBC featherweight champion, Alejandro Martín González. The fight did not go as expected and he lost. Undeterred Forbes climbed back into the ring and was offered a shot at the USBA Featherweight title against David Santos. He emerged victorious. Nothing picks a boxer up like a title. He was ready for more.

On December 3, 2000, Forbes went after John Brown for his IBF super featherweight title. He put Brown away with an 8th round TKO.

Forbes was stripped of the IBF featherweight title after failing to meet weight requirements for a super featherweight fight. He tried to reclaim the title by fighting Carlos Hernandez on October 14, 2003, but lost because of a cut in the 10th round.

He returned to life on ESPN’s reality show, “The Contender” in 2006. He was selected to be on the Gold Team. Although Steve “2 Pounds” Forbes was the smallest one on the series, he still won the first three battles defeating Freddy Curiel, Cornelius Bundrage and Nick Acevedo. He lost in the finale to Grady Brewer.

Back in the ring he continued to fight eventually defeating Francisco Bojado in a junior welterweight fight. The win brought him a fight with Oscar “The Golden Boy” De La Hoya on May 3, 2008 at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California. It was one of the most epic bouts of his career. Forbes was defeated, but not by knockout. He fought with heart. De La Hoya left with a cracked cheekbone and did no serious damage to Forbes.

Although Forbes is not the fighter he once was, there is still much heat in the sauce. Perhaps there should be a senior league for boxers. Some of the old guys are still pretty decent but cannot compete with the stamina of the young lions.

The May 6 card as it presently appears:

153 lbs Steve “2 Pounds” Forbes, Portland, OR vs. Tavorus Teague, Paramount, CA 7 Rounds

127 lbs Victor Morales Jr. “El Tornado” (10-0, 6 KOs) Vancouver, WA vs. Marcelo Gallardo, (7-4-2, 3 KOs) Renton, WA 8 Rounds

126 lbs Blaiwas Eaglepipe (1-1) Salem, OR vs. Alonzo Mejia (Pro-debut) Salem, OR 5 Rounds

135 lbs Lorenzo Caldera, (Pro debut) Portland, OR vs. Jacob Kremer, (Pro Debut) WA 4 Rounds

145 lbs Daquan Wyatt, (2-0) Las Vegas, NV vs. Somethonit “Nit the Brick” Phoumychack (0-5) CA 4 Rounds