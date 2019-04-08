Joe Goossen told Arreola, “This is a pain game, baby.” (Stephanie Trapp /TGB Promotions)

They may be less skilled, less dangerous punchers that their heavyweight forebears, but Kownacki and Arreola fought as if it was a fight…

There are times when a fight feels more significant than it may in fact be. The main event televised live Saturday night on FOX PBC Fight Night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was such a fight. Brooklyn’s own Adam Kownacki (20-0, 15 KOs), the unrelenting gladiator from Lomza, Poland, won a hard-fought but well deserved unanimous decision over Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola (38-6-1, 33 KOs), the veteran kamikaze pilot from Los Angeles, California.

The final scores after 12 blistering rounds were 118-110 and 117-111 twice.

The fight was a brawl. All-out, face first, it was a classic phone both fight. The action was nonstop. The fighters threw bombs. They never voluntarily took a step back. Several rounds could have gone either way. Both men were hurt and hurt the other. They displayed little defense. It wasn’t necessary. It wasn’t that kind of fight.

Counting punches must have been a nightmare, but CompuBox reinforced what we knew. It was a war, a war to end all wars and set a new heavyweight record. Between them, Kownacki and Arreola landed 667 punches (the previous record was 660; Tua vs. Izon) of 2,172 punches thrown (the previous record was 1,730; Tua vs. Ibeaubuchi).

It was almost like Foreman-Lyle. They may be less skilled, less dangerous punchers that their heavyweight forebears, but Kownacki and Arreola fought as if it was a fight.

“Chris is an Aztec warrior,” said Kownacki. “He’s a great fighter. I knew it would be a tough fight and I prepared for it. The CompuBox numbers prove it was a great fight.”

“Adam is relentless,” said Arreola. “He just keeps coming. I know I got him with some good punches and he got me with some good ones. I was more than ready to go all 12, but Adam came in and won the fight.”

“I tried to follow up when I had him hurt but I was throwing two punches instead of three or four,” said Kownacki. “Props to Arreola because he proved he could still hang. I’m sure the fans would want to see him again.”

Arreola broke his left hand in the sixth round. After that, he was pretty much a one-handed fighter throwing left at soft parts of the body and rights to the head. As his trainer Joe Goossen reminded him between rounds eight and nine, “This is a pain game, baby.”

Arreola can give and take it. So can Kownacki.

But men are a credit to the sport.

“Retirement is something I need to talk to my family and team about,” said Arreola, who has been saying some variation of that for years. He got big visibility Saturday night. Maybe it’s not time to retire. Maybe it’s time to cash in.

“I gave it my all this fight,” said Arreola. “I let it all hang out. After breaking my hand, I kept fighting because I believed I could win.”