On April 15, 1959 at the Auditorium in Miami Beach, Florida, big bad Sonny Liston fought big bad Cleveland Williams. Sonny’s title reign was in the future, but he was destroying everyone who got in his way. Going into the first of their two fights, Liston was 23-1. Williams was 43-2 (his last loss was to Bob Satterfield in 1954). The fight was scheduled for 10 rounds…

