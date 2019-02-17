Floyd Patterson and his trainer Cus D'Amato knew that Sonny Liston would be a handful.

Sonny Liston and Floyd Patterson fought two times. Their first fight was on Sept. 25, 1962, at Comiskey Park in Chicago. Their second fight was on July 22, 1963, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Patterson won the heavyweight title by defeating Archie Moore in 1956. He lost the title to Ingemar Johansson in 1959 by a TKO3, and won it back from the Swede nine months later with a fifth round knockout, becoming the first man in boxing history to ever regain the heavyweight crown. “To watch Liston overcome Patterson in tapes of their fights,” wrote Joyce Carol Oates, “is to watch the defeat of ‘civilization’ by something so elemental and primitive it cannot be named…”