Sonny Liston vs. Floyd Patterson

By Boxing News on September 24, 2018
Liston, the hard luck ex-con from Sand Slough, Arkansas, was 33-1 and itching for a fight.

On September 25, 1962 at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois, heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson (38-2-0) defended his title against the let’s-get-down-to-business challenger Sonny Liston. Patterson, at 38-2, was an admirable champion in so many ways and an ideal boxing ambassador. Liston, the hard luck ex-con from Sand Slough, Arkansas, was 33-1 and itching for a fight. It would be nice to say that Patterson never knew what hit him, but he knew, oh brother did he know…

Sonny Liston vs Floyd Patterson I Sep. 25, 1962



Comments

  1. David 02:16pm, 09/24/2018

    If Sonny Liston had not been mob controlled, he would have massacred Muhammad Ali the same way he destroyed Floyd Patterson.

  2. Ed Starker 11:30am, 09/26/2014

    Liston had that fight won long before the bell for the 1st round rang. Floyd looked like a middleweight in there against the powerful challenger. Cus D’Mato tried to dodge that fight every way he knew how, but the hew & cry from the boxing public was too strong and a very reluctant Floyd Patterson was led into the ring like a lamb in a slaughter house.

  3. Gordon Marino 02:24pm, 09/25/2012

    Yes Liston demolished Patterson but you can see cracks in Liston’s technique. Floyd hit him with every jab he threw. Liston pawed with his jab but I suppose that it was so hard that no one wanted to try and counter it. I have talked to George Foreman about Liston. George was a sparring mate and George was in awe of Liston’s strength. That is saying something. But you can see here things that Ali could exploit.

Fighter's Info

  • Sonny Liston

  • Floyd Patterson

Real Name Charles L Liston
Origin Johnson Township Arkansas USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1930.07.22 (88)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W50+L4+D0=54
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 84 inches
Trainer Willie Reddish et al.

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1970.06.29 Chuck Wepner 20-5-2 W(RTD) 9/10
1969.12.06 Leotis Martin 30-5-0 L(KO) 9/12
1969.09.23 Sonny Moore 20-30-2 W(KO) 3/10
1969.05.19 George Johnson 17-16-4 W(TKO) 7/10
1969.03.28 Billy Joiner 9-4-3 W(UD) 10/10
1968.12.10 Amos Lincoln 40-10-2 W(KO) 2/10

