On September 25, 1962 at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois, heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson (38-2-0) defended his title against the let’s-get-down-to-business challenger Sonny Liston. Patterson, at 38-2, was an admirable champion in so many ways and an ideal boxing ambassador. Liston, the hard luck ex-con from Sand Slough, Arkansas, was 33-1 and itching for a fight. It would be nice to say that Patterson never knew what hit him, but he knew, oh brother did he know…

