Sonny Liston vs. Floyd Patterson
By Boxing News on September 24, 2018
Liston, the hard luck ex-con from Sand Slough, Arkansas, was 33-1 and itching for a fight.
On September 25, 1962 at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois, heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson (38-2-0) defended his title against the let’s-get-down-to-business challenger Sonny Liston. Patterson, at 38-2, was an admirable champion in so many ways and an ideal boxing ambassador. Liston, the hard luck ex-con from Sand Slough, Arkansas, was 33-1 and itching for a fight. It would be nice to say that Patterson never knew what hit him, but he knew, oh brother did he know…
David 02:16pm, 09/24/2018
If Sonny Liston had not been mob controlled, he would have massacred Muhammad Ali the same way he destroyed Floyd Patterson.
Ed Starker 11:30am, 09/26/2014
Liston had that fight won long before the bell for the 1st round rang. Floyd looked like a middleweight in there against the powerful challenger. Cus D’Mato tried to dodge that fight every way he knew how, but the hew & cry from the boxing public was too strong and a very reluctant Floyd Patterson was led into the ring like a lamb in a slaughter house.
Gordon Marino 02:24pm, 09/25/2012
Yes Liston demolished Patterson but you can see cracks in Liston’s technique. Floyd hit him with every jab he threw. Liston pawed with his jab but I suppose that it was so hard that no one wanted to try and counter it. I have talked to George Foreman about Liston. George was a sparring mate and George was in awe of Liston’s strength. That is saying something. But you can see here things that Ali could exploit.