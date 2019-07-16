He was promoted to eight- and ten-round main events before he fully matured as a pro.

In the early 1950s, middleweight Sonny Lou Volpe was one of the most popular fighters in the New York City area. He cemented his legacy for excitement in the Golden Gloves finals, when he and future welterweight champion Johnny Saxton engaged in a battle for the ages. Saxton won the decision, but fans remembered both fighters for their tremendous grit and tenacity.

Fighting as a professional between 1950 and 1952, Volpe compiled a record of 15-3-1 (7 KOs). Most of his fights took place in such fabled venues as Madison Square Garden and the St. Nicholas, Sunnyside, Ridgewood Grove, Eastern Parkway, and Fort Hamilton Arenas.

A strange thing occurred when he fought Chico Vejar at St. Nick’s in October 1951. Volpe hit the canvas in the first round. As he arose, a fan in the crowd rang a bell.

Referee Ruby Goldstein thought the round was over. Ringside officials ordered the boxers to continue fighting. Vejar hurt Volpe again, but Volpe hung on until the end and lost a hard-fought 10-round decision.

“Chico was a good kid and a good fighter,” Volpe, who is now in his eighties, said several years ago. “I had him cut on the top and bottom of his eye. But he was a tough guy. Tough guy.”

Noted boxing historian Mike Silver said Volpe was a victim of his own exciting style.

“He turned pro just as television began to inundate the airwaves with boxing five nights a week,” said Silver. “He was rushed into tough fights before he was ready. He was promoted to eight- and ten-round main events before he fully matured as a pro. The ravenous TV schedule chewed up and spit out scores of young fighters.”

Silver said it is testament to Volpe’s ruggedness and durability that, despite being overmatched, he managed to beat much more experienced opponents like Johnny DeFazio, a 70-fight veteran, and Sonny Luciano, who had engaged in 50 bouts.

Silver that that Volpe getting a detached retina and being forced to retire early in his career might have been a blessing in disguise because “it saved his brain” and enabled him to have a long and productive career outside of boxing.

Volpe retired after his April 1952 bout against 60-fight veteran Jackie O’Brien, which ended in a draw. He joined the Teamsters union, where he worked for the next 50 years. He retired as a transportation captain for the motion picture industry, where he oversaw picking up all equipment, as well as cast and crew members, and delivering them to movie and television sets.

When “The Valachi Papers” was being filmed at Sing Sing penitentiary in Westchester County, New York, in the early 1970s, Volpe used to pick up the film’s star, Charles Bronson, at his Manhattan hotel each morning and bring him back at night.

Having done similar duties before, Volpe knew that the hard and fast rule was not to talk to the stars.

“After a few days, Charlie asked me why I never talked to him,” recalled Volpe. “I told him it was the rule. He told me he had a four-bedroom suite at the hotel and there was nobody to talk to there, either. We started having coffee together, and we talked every day.”

Volpe learned that Bronson had served time for armed robbery in his youth. As a result, Bronson had empathy for the inmates he met during the filming.

“He used to slip the fellas 10, 20 dollars when he could,” said Volpe. “He was a good guy. And a real tough guy.”

Other films and television shows that Volpe worked on included “The Godfather,” “Raging Bull,” Streets of Gold,” “The Devil’s Advocate,” “Dead Man Walking,” “Working Girl,” and “A Bronx Tale.”

While working as a technical adviser on “Raging Bull,” he learned that his aunt resided in the same Little Italy building as director Martin Scorsese’s parents.

When asked if star Robert De Niro was as good of a fighter as some press reports indicated, he said, “Bobby’s an actor, not a fighter.”

While filming “Working Girl” in the late 1980s, he went out for a few beers with the star, Harrison Ford. They were at Pete’s Tavern in the Gramercy Park section of Manhattan.

An obnoxious drunk kept harassing Ford, who was a good sport about it. Not long before Volpe was about to interject, Ford blasted the guy with a terrific right hand.

“Tough guy,” said Volpe. “Tough guy.”

He described the late Ben Gazzara, who was about the same age as him, as “a tough kid,” and said Frank Sinatra, with whom he worked on “The Detective” and “Contract on Cherry Street,” recognized the fact that he was not a tough guy.

“Frank loved fighters,” said Volpe. “He liked to talk like a tough guy, but used to say, ‘I know I can’t fight, but I can make a phone call if I have to.’”

While working on “A Bronx Tale,” the beginning of which took place in the 1950s, Volpe lent some of his old fight posters and action photos of himself to the producers for authenticity. You can see them throughout the film in the bar that is run by Chazz Palminteri.

“I fought many main events in many small clubs that are gone now,” lamented Volpe. “So are the posters and the photos. They all disappeared off the set when we were done shooting.”

Volpe was born, raised and fought out of the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan. His parents were old-school Italian immigrants. His father used to go to the roof of the family’s tenement and whistle for his three sons, Lou, Ralph and Francis, to come home.

If they didn’t return promptly, they would get the strap. One day the brothers didn’t hear the whistle because they had made their way to the local PAL center, which was run by an ex-fighter named John DeFoe.

Their father tracked them down there, and DeFoe convinced him to let the boys participate in the boxing program.

Within days Volpe was in the ring against a kid named Tommy Higgins. When he emerged victorious, he was rewarded with a certificate to buy a new pair of shoes. He proudly handed it to his father, who asked when he was going to fight again.

Volpe was a natural and he soon embarked on a five-borough tour and turned pro in September 1950. Less than two years later, in April 1952, his career came to an abrupt halt when he suffered a detached retina in the O’Brien bout at St. Nick’s.

To say that Volpe is a tough guy is an understatement. He knocked O’Brien to the canvas twice in the fifth round and was also penalized for hitting O’Brien when he was down.

On several occasions Volpe had hoped to make a comeback, but he kept having trouble with the eye. It eventually ended his career.

“For a long time, I had ants in my pants,” he said. “But maybe it was for the best.”

For several years Volpe ran a South Bronx saloon called Sonny Lou’s. He married a lovely woman named Ann and they had four children. Son Ralph worked with his father in the Teamsters, Louis was in construction, Ann Marie became an attorney, and Susan worked with her husband in the construction business.

“I did with my life what I wanted to,” said Volpe. “And things worked out.”

Asked several years ago how he would like to be remembered, Volpe was unequivocal in his response.

“Tough guy. Tough guy,” he said.