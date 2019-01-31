Sor Rungvisai Signs with Matchroom/DAZN

By Caryn A. Tate on January 31, 2019
Sor Rungvisai Signs with Matchroom/DAZN
“It’s my great honor to be working with Matchroom Boxing USA.” (Al Bello/Getty)

Sor Rungvisai is best known for his wins over Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada…

WBC super flyweight world champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing USA and DAZN. Sor Rungvisai (47-4-1, 41 KOs) is a two-time world champion and pound-for-pound top fighter, best known for his two wins over Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in 2017 and his victory over Juan Francisco Estrada last year.

“It’s my great honor to be working with Matchroom Boxing USA and DAZN,” said Rungvisai. “I thank my team and everyone who made this opportunity possible. I am extremely excited for my future fights in the USA with Matchroom Boxing and DAZN, and I promise to bring excitements [sic] to all my fans always.“Rungvisai will return to the ring soon, in a to-be-announced match.

