Soto stole rounds as they were drawing to a close with blistering combinations. (DAZN)

Thirty-eight-year-old Soto was an 8:1 underdog but had been knocked out just once in 22 years of fighting pro…

Saturday night at Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico, former WBC super featherweight and lightweight champion Humberto Soto (69-9-2, 37 KOs), the veteran banger from Tijuana, by way of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, won a lopsided unanimous decision to upset Brandon “Bam Bam” Rios (35-5-1, 26 KOs), the former WBA lightweight champion from Oxnard, California, by way of Garden City, Kansas.

The final scores after 12 bruising rounds were 119-111 and 118-112 twice.

Fighting out of the red corner in white trunks with red trim, 38-year-old Soto, aka La Zorrita (The Crafty Little Fox), was an 8:1 underdog but had been knocked out just once in 22 years of fighting pro. That testament to his resilience aside, he could be excused under the circumstances, after 80 fights, of giving a halfhearted effort against a younger fighter.

But Rios, fighting out of the blue corner is white trunks, is no ordinary younger fighter. He might be six years Soto’s junior, but Rios has been in more wars than Pancho Villa (the General not the fighter) and his face-first style, however exciting, isn’t conducive to graceful aging and autumnal reflection.

Fighting in front of his hometown fans, Soto went to work early and hurt Rios repeatedly in the opening rounds. Landing upstairs and down, Soto won the first five rounds, and continued to steal rounds as they were drawing to a close with blistering combinations as the bout moved to its conclusion.

Rios behaved as he always behaves, as though the punches didn’t hurt and he was enjoying himself. But he took a beating from a man he was supposed to dominate, maybe the last such beating he will have to endure, now that he has lost three of his last five fights dating back to 2015.