In the wake of Manny Pacquiao’s split decision victory over Keith Thurman last week in Las Vegas, we should have known that his former nemesis, Floyd Mayweather, would do his damnedest to grab some of the limelight for himself.

Addressing Pacquiao, or his fan base, or his own golden reflection, or whoever takes anything he says seriously, Mayweather gave his take on Manny’s moment via social media.

“I find it real ironic,” Floyd and/or one of his underlings wrote, “how every time Pacquiao’s name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man’s entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it’s about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man’s name hold weight of its own.”

Having paid particularly close attention to the usual pre- and post-fight analyses and conclusions, Mayweather was mentioned hardly if at all. Yes, he fought and defeated an injured Pacquiao and it was sometimes duly noted. But whereas Mayweather has moved on, growing his empire and beating up Japanese youngsters for the easiest of easy money, Manny is actually competing in real fights against real opposition, which is reason enough, apparently, for Mayweather to distort that reality for his own ends.

“For years, all you heard was that ‘Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao.’ But what’s funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so-called boxing experts, critics and jealous American ‘fan base’ either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch.”

Ho-hum, Floyd is resuscitating the jealousy meme, as though his wealth inoculates him from criticism. But insofar as “everyone,” including the “so-called boxing experts,” having to eat their words, as though buffet tables for lapdogs as a reward for twisting the truth were not readily available, well, there he goes again playing the race card.

“My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano’s record and hate the fact that a black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!”

I don’t know how many people are still upset about Mayweather breaking Marciano’s record, or how many people even know or care who Rocky Marciano is or was. But every bum in the park knows Floyd Mayweather.