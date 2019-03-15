Garcia seemed to have the bigger as well as more raucous share of fans. (Marc Livitz)



DALLAS, Texas—On Friday afternoon at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, thousands of fans attended the weigh-in proceedings for Saturday’s IBF welterweight championship showdown between Errol Spence, Jr. and Mikey Garcia. Spence (24-0, 21 KO’s) is not only a local product from nearby DeSoto, but a former Olympian as well. Of course, WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia (39-0, 30 KO’s) is taking the greatest risk of his career by challenging someone who is two weight divisions higher than him.

Much of the chatter on the media shuttle from the fight hotel to and from AT&T Stadium was about how Garcia virtually has no chance on Saturday night. Although not a consensus, many are of the opinion that no matter how great the smaller guy is, the larger guy will take the prize, provided he’s just as talented. Such may be the case with Errol Spence. Many are saying that it’s not a case of whether we like the amiable Garcia or not. It’s just that Mikey is taking too big a step off the building’s ledge.

Spence has to his credit an extensive amateur career which led up to his appearance at the 2012 Olympics in London. The Texas fighter had no second thoughts about traveling across the pond, so to speak, if it meant he’d get a chance at a world title. In May of 2017, “The Truth” bested Kell Brook in the United Kingdom city of Sheffield for the IBF strap.

At AT&T Stadium on Friday afternoon, although no complete surprise to those who follow the sport of boxing, it was Mikey Garcia who seemed to have the bigger as well as more raucous share of fans. The Oxnard, California native has fought as a professional for well over a decade and has had some very memorable nights of his own. Depending on who is asked about Spence and Garcia, the two men are rightfully a part of boxing’s mythical pound-for-pound list. With all due respect to the current greats of the ring, it’s quite an event when two fighters are in the same weight class, give or take, and the rights cards fall to allow them to compete. That is to say to compete with each other.

Interestingly enough, the banners and posters which at this time cover much of the first two floors of the Renaissance Hotel (official fight hotel) not only have the customary face shots of both contestants, but an interesting tagline across the top as well. “WHO WILL BE #1 POUND-FOR-POUND?” It beckons memories of when Oscar De La Hoya met Pernell Whitaker almost 22 years ago. It’s header boasted, “The paths of two great champions finally cross to decide who is the best….pound-for-pound.” Had Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao actually fought at the zenith of the bout’s significance rather than its price tag, then who knows how differently matters may have gone?

Is it fair or perhaps close to fair to consider the victor of tomorrow night’s contest as the best fighter in the world? Would such chaps as “Canelo,” “GGG,” “Hi-Tech” or “Bud” have a say in the matter? To be honest, there’s no shock why Mikey Garcia of California had a larger share of fans at AT&T Stadium today than Errol Spence. Although Spence is the champion as well as the hometown fighter, boxing has nowhere near the following in the United States as it does in Mexico, which is where Mikey’s roots lie. While billions are pumped into the marketing of football, basketball, basketball, hockey and other sports in America, Mexico’s basically all about its futbol and boxeo. Regardless of where one stands, it’s just as valid as Spence’s moniker, “The Truth.”

Some seem to be miffed at the bout’s $75 pay-per-view price tag. That’s fair, especially since we’ve been hoping for a long while for pay TV to get its cord cut. The bout will also be shown at local cinemas. Tickets are $20. Sound better? Sit back and enjoy. Here’s to hoping that we get a good one.

