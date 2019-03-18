“It would definitely be a competitive fight,” he said. “Manny Pacquiao is blood and guts.”

One of life’s vital lessons is taught to us as children. Whether by way of our family, teachers or friends, we’re told to live by the golden rule, as in do unto others and speak the truth. As we age and our deductive reasoning follows, we come to find out that there are often three sides to every story. There’s my side, your side, and there’s the truth. On Saturday night in Arlington, Texas in front of a raucous crowd of 47,525 fans, Dallas native Errol Spence, Jr. saw to it that there was only one side of the story, The Truth.

How fitting that the reality of his one-sided, clinical target practice session stretched across 36 minutes against Mikey Garcia left but a singular view on the evening. “The Truth” Spence left no doubt and to the surprise of many, including this writer who was fortunate enough to have sat six rows away from the ring, the difference in size or mass wasn’t what allowed him to win. This was a few rungs up the skill ladder.

There have been enough articles on this as well as several other boxing websites to further address the obvious. Let’s move on and discuss what took place about an hour after the main event had ended and the staff within AT&T Stadium was busy taking apart the ring and collapsing the rows of folding chairs.

As those of us who watched can verify, IBF World Welterweight champion Spence (25-0, 21 KO’s) was joined in the ring by current WBA champion Manny Pacquiao. They expressed the desire to fight each other in the coming months, perhaps even in the same stadium in the Dallas area. About an hour later during the post-fight press conference, Spence was preceded at the podium by Ringstar Sports CEO Richard Schaefer, who declared that Errol’s victory over lightweight champion Mikey Garcia (39-1, 30 KO’s) signaled the beginning of a new day in boxing. “This is the beginning of a new era,” he said to the media. “It’s the end of the Mayweather era and the beginning of the era of Errol Spence. It’s the passing of the torch.” Of course, both Floyd and Manny were in the building on Saturday night.

It’s Schaefer’s job as a promoter to do his best in terms of getting the word out as to just how much of a world-class talent he sees in the amiable champion from DeSoto. Questions began to flood in regards to just who might be on the horizon to stand in the opposite corner from “The Truth.” In addition to Pacquiao, the other names thrown into the air inside the tightly packed conference room were Terence Crawford, Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter. Schaefer quickly cut the suspense when it came to possible issues with Crawford’s promoter Bob Arum and whether or not he has a favorable working relationship with the Top Rank CEO. “Who says I don’t?” he quickly replied.

Once the IBF champion took to the podium, the mood in the room went into high gear. He informed the media in attendance that he didn’t forget those among them who picked Mikey Garcia to outbox and outfox him in the ring. “It’s been a long training camp and everyone who knows me knows that I’m a low-key guy,” he said. “I don’t really talk to the media and if I don’t have a fight coming up, then you’re not going to see me.” It didn’t take long before he let the press know that he was well aware of the packs of writers who thought that Garcia would be the one with his hand raised once the bout had concluded.

“There were a lot of so-called experts who said things such as Mikey was a smarter boxer or that I can’t box and I can’t do this or that,” said the IBF champion. “Tonight, I just wanted to show that I do have boxing ability, I can use my jab and that I do have a high boxing I.Q. There’s a reason why I was an Olympian, fought in over thirty international competitions and did have success on the international level as an amateur.”

Errol praised Mikey’s efforts and showed respect for his Oxnard opponent. However, the mood quickly shifted when he commented, “I just felt insulted throughout the training camp when people were saying that he was smarter than me and that a lot of you reporters were agreeing with them. There were even Hall of Fame fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard, Mike Tyson and other guys were going for Mikey Garcia along with top guys like [Juan Manuel] Marquez and Marco Antonio Barrera.”

Various questions flowed in and out in regards to Garcia’s efforts and what he threw at him. When the topic of 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao came up “EJ” was at his brutal best and we’re now left to wait and see whether or not the bout takes place. “It would definitely be a competitive fight,” he said. “Manny Pacquiao is blood and guts, so that would be a great fight. He’s a future Hall of Famer and he’s on his way out. I’ll definitely give him that retirement check that he’s been needing.” The comment brought applause, shouting and borderline bellowing out of many of those within the room.

So, it appears that we may now have another big fight to get ready for, perhaps as early as this summer. Errol Spence, Jr. against eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KO’s). Until then or whatever transpires, the criticism of Spence needs to cease. The fact that he couldn’t knock out a lightweight who moved up two weight classes to face him misses the point entirely. Sure, the old adage served true on Saturday night in Arlington.

A talented big guy will usually get past a talented little guy. It said nothing about destruction. Per the three ringside judges, Garcia didn’t win a single round. One of them even scored a 10-8 round for Spence without a single knockdown. What more do we want?