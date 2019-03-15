Among the celebrities in attendance was the legendary “Manos de Piedra.” (Marc Livitz)

ARLINGTON, Texas—Multitudes of boxing fans headed over to one of the most impressive and monstrous sports venues in the world, AT&T Stadium this afternoon to take part in the weigh-in festivities leading up to Saturday evening’s clash between local favorite Errol Spence, Jr. and Mikey Garcia. Among the celebrities in attendance was the legendary Roberto Duran, who himself served as an emcee of sorts as he held Spence’s IBF championship belt aloft as he engaged in the customary staredown with his opponent. The event is set to feature over fifteen total bouts with the doors opening at 3PM CST. Spence, an Olympic athlete from 2012 will make the third defense of the IBF World Welterweight title he wrested from Kell Brook in May of 2017, while Garcia will make the jump from lightweight in an attempt to win a championship in a fifth division. The PBC sponsored telecast will air tomorrow night on FOX pay-per-view at 9PM ET (6PM PT) as well as in local movie theaters and the initial contest of the stacked card will begin at 4PM EST (1PM PT) on the FOX network.

Pay TV Telecast

IBF World Welterweight Championship

Errol Spence, Jr. (24-0, 21 KO’s) - DeSoto, TX. - 146.25 lbs.

MIkey Garcia (39-0, 30 KO’s) - Oxnard, CA. - 145.5 lbs.

Super Middleweight - 10 Rounds

David Benavidez (20-0, 17 KO’s) - Phoenix, AZ. - 167 lbs.

J’Leon Love (24-2-1, 13 KO’s) - Las Vegas, NV. - 168.25 lbs.

Bantamweight - 10 Rounds

Luis Nery (28-0, 22 KO’s) - Tijuana, B.C., MX. - 118 lbs.

McJoe Arroyo (18-2, 8 KO’s) - Fajardo, Puerto Rico - 117.25n mil lbs.

Heavyweight - 10 Rounds

Chris Arreola (37-5-1, 32 KO’s) - Los Angeles, CA. - 239.25 lbs.

Jean Pierre Augustin (17-0-1, 12 KO’s) - Cranston, R.I. - 226.5 lbs.

Heavyweight - FS1/PBC - 10 Rounds

Charles Martin (25-2-1, 23 KO’s) - St. Louis, MO. - 254.6 lbs.

Gregory Corbin (15-0, 9 KO’s) - Dallas, TX. - 263.2 lbs.

Super Featherweight Swing Bout - 4 Rounds

Jose Valenzuela (2-0) - Sinaloa, Jalisco, MX. - 132 lbs.

Christian Velez (1-1, 1 KO) - Mayaguez, Puerto Rico - 134.4 lbs.

Super Lightweight - 6/8 Rounds

Lindolfo Delgado (8-0, 8 KO’s) - Linares, MX. - 140 lbs.

James Roach (5-1, 5 KO’s) - Grove, OK. - 140 lbs.

Heavyweight - 4 Rounds

Marsellos Wilder (3-1, 2 KO’s) - Tuscaloosa, AL. - 195.2 lbs.

Mark Sanchez (0-2) - Midland, TX. - 198.8 lbs.

Featherweight - 8 Rounds

Fernando Garcia (11-0, 6 KO’s) - Dallas, TX. - 123.2 lbs.

Marlon Olea (14-4, 12 KO’s) - Baranquilla, Colombia - 121.6 lbs.

Super Lightweight - 8 Rounds

Amon Rashidi (5-0, 3 KO’s) - Dallas, TX. - 143 lbs.

Gabriel Gutierrez (5-7, 3 KO’s) - El Paso, TX. - 142 lbs.

Bantamweight - 8-10 Rounds

Jesse Rodriguez (8-0, 4 KO’s) - San Antonio, TX. - 109.2 lbs.

Rauf Aghayev (26-6, 11 KO’s) - Lankaran, Azerbaijan - 110.4 lbs.

Super Welterweight - 6 Rounds

Thomas Hill (7-2, 1 KO) - Milwaukee, WI. - 153 lbs.

Liberth Ponce (17-3, 10 KO’s) - Rock Island, R.I. - 155 lbs.

Bantamweight - 6 Rounds

Aaron Morales (5-0, 3 KO’s) - Oklahoma City, OK. - 117.8 lbs.

Fernando Robles (2-0) - McAllen, TX. - 117.6 lbs.

