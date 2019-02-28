The pay-per-view for the fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia will be $74.95.

Spence vs. Garcia will take place on Saturday, March 16 at 6pm PT/9pm ET from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas…

According the FOX Sports, the cost of the highly anticipated pay-per-view bout between IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. and four-division world champion Mikey Garcia will be $74.95.

The network’s website states that the event will be streamed on any device, and that no TV provider is needed.

Spence vs. Garcia will take place on Saturday, March 16 at 6pm PT/9pm ET from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. On the undercard will be David Benavidez vs. J’Leon Love; Luis Nery vs. McJoe Arroyo; and Chris Arreola vs. Jean Pierre Augustin.

