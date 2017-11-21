“This fight is a true test. Lamont Peterson is a veteran that I definitely will not overlook.”

Errol Spence (22-0, 19 KOs), IBF welterweight world champion, will defend his title against former two-division world champion Lamont Peterson (35-3-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday, January 20 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The bout will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME, with coverage beginning at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The undercard attractions are yet to be announced.

“My goal is to unify the welterweight division in 2018, but this fight is a true test and Lamont Peterson is a veteran that I definitely will not overlook,” said Spence. “I sparred him in the amateurs and I know what he brings to the table. I have to get through him to achieve my goals and that is what I plan on doing January 20th.”

“First off, I’m happy to be getting back in the ring,” said Peterson. “I’ve stayed in the gym and I’m ready to go. This is a fight I wanted and as I said before when I became a welterweight, I want to fight the best and make the fights that people want to see. I’m ready to give it my all and give the fans a great show.”

Tickets start at $50 and go on sale on Wednesday, November 22 at 10am ET. They can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP.