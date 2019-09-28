Clark was dropped and stopped in the first round by the hard-hitting Jose Valenzuela.

On Saturday, from Staples Center in Los Angeles, the non-televised action from the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter undercard took place throughout the afternoon. I watched the fights from ringside, on press row.

In a six-round super featherweight contest, Jose Valenzuela (11-0, 11 KOs) faced Charles Clark (2-5-1, 1 KO). An overmatched Clark was dropped and stopped in the first round by the hard-hitting Valenzuela, who maintained his 100% knockout ratio.

Misael Rodriguez (10-0, 5 KOs) vs. Brandon Maddox (7-3-1, 5 KOs) was an eight-round middleweight contest earlier on the card. Maddox has talent, but was simply outgunned against Rodriguez, who landed a lot of clean punches until the fight was stopped by Maddox’s corner in the third.

In an eight-rounder, welterweights Fabian Maidana (17-1, 13 KOs) and Ramses Agaton (21-11-3, 11 KOs) faced off. Agaton, a southpaw, started off hot, seeming to think that was his best shot at winning. Maidana timed him moments into the first and dropped him with a clean shot. When Agaton made the count and returned to action, Maidana teed off on him and dropped him again moments later. The fight continued, with Agaton trying his best, but Maidana was simply too much for Agaton. The latter went down again and the referee waved it off, mercifully.

Earlier, super welterweights Leon Lawson III (12-0, 5 KOs) faced Alan Zavala (15-6, 13 KOs) in an eight round contest. From the beginning it was clear that Zavala was a bit outmatched, despite continuously trying. He didn’t have a good measure of distance, and Lawson was able to utilize his long jab and tag Zavala while the latter typically missed his shots. It was stopped in the second when Lawson knocked his opponent down and Zavala wasn’t able to make the count.

Welterweights Amon Rashidi (7-1, 5 KOs) and Alfonso Olvera (12-6-3, 4 KOs) faced off in an eight rounder. It was a relatively closely contested bout, but in the seventh Rashidi landed some hellacious clean shots upstairs on Olvera that clearly rattled him. The scorecards read 79-73 with one 78-74, all for Olvera.

