Anthony Dirrell defended his title against David Benavidez. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

In the pay-per-view portion of tonight’s Spence vs. Porter card, the bouts did not disappoint. I covered the fights from ringside for Boxing.com.

In the co-feature to the main event, WBC world super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (33-2-1, 24 KOs) defended his title against David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez (22-0, 19 KOs).

At 34, it was hard to say coming into this bout whether two-time world champion Dirrell was still physically healthy enough—and mentally hungry enough—to retain his title versus the 22-year-old Benavidez.

Benavidez looked huge in the ring, probably the size of a cruiserweight. It no doubt helped him absorb Dirrell’s punches better than he would otherwise.

In the first round, Dirrell came out boxing very well. He utilized his jab and superior positioning, as well as his ring experience, to control Benavidez, who followed Dirrell around the ring. In the second, Benavidez had a bit more success, landing a few shots here and there. Dirrell, though, landed the best shot of the round with a clean right hand that popped Benavidez’s head back.

As the rounds continued, Benavidez had his moments and Dirrell had his. The fourth was particularly good for Dirrell as he pinned Benavidez on the ropes and dogged him, landing a lot of clean shots downstairs and upstairs. Benavidez did well in five, and there was lots of back-and-forth. Dirrell did the better work in more of the rounds, though Benavidez had his moments.

In six, Dirrell sustained a cut over his right eye from a punch. Referee Thomas Taylor called the doctor over to check it, and he allowed Dirrell to continue. Between rounds, when the camera zoomed in on it, the cut was revealed to be very deep.

The doctor checked the cut again in seven, and again at the start of eight, and the fight was allowed to continue.

In eight, Dirrell switched to southpaw and went after Benavidez hard. It was an interesting choice since the cut was on the right side, but it worked for him early on. Benavidez seemed to be troubled by the change in stance, following Dirrell and seeming much more tentative with his hands. There was a lot of back-and-forth as the round progressed, but Dirrell still did the better work the majority of the time.

In nine, Benavidez hurt Dirrell and had him backing up to the ropes, and from corner to corner. Benavidez continued to land punches until Dirrell’s corner asked for the bout to be stopped. The referee did so and Dirrell was stopped for the first time in his career.

Earlier, Mario Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs) faced Batyr Akhmedov (7-1, 6 KOs) in a 12-round contest for the minor WBA super lightweight title (the official world title for the WBA in that division is held by Regis Prograis). Barrios, who has a height and reach advantage over nearly every 140-pounder, came out utilizing his jab nicely to keep the southpaw Akhmedov on the outside of his shots. He landed the majority of the punches, and slipped most of Akhmedov’s.

In the second, Akhmedov came on a bit and was able to land a few right hooks upstairs on Barrios. Barrios had abandoned the jab a bit, perhaps going for the bigger power shots from his right hand. In the third, though, Barrios was back on the jab and he was able to control his opponent well for the most part.

In four, Barrios landed more power shots and dropped Akhmedov with a short little left hook, doubled up (he landed both). Akhmedov applied a lot of pressure in the fifth, and Barrios seemed to get pulled into his opponent’s fight by staying in the pocket more than he should. It seemed he wanted to stop Akhmedov. In the last minute, though, Barrios began boxing off the back foot again and using his jab, which of course benefited him.

Akhmedov proved difficult to keep off, though, and he continued getting inside in the sixth and seventh. Barrios was cut in seven, over the left eye. In the eighth, Barrios caught Akhmedov with a little left hook that made him do a little dance. It was those short left hooks that Akhmedov never seemed to see coming.

As the rounds wore on, Akhmedov kept the pressure up and Barrios seemed to fade. He was tiring from Akhmedov’s pressure and volume punching. Barrios didn’t seem to have much on his punches anymore. Because of Akhmedov’s style and the fact that Barrios wasn’t able to keep him off, it would have benefited Barrios to be able to fight on the inside and give Akhmedov a taste of his own medicine.

The left side of Barrios’ face swelled as the later rounds went on. Akhmedov continued to apply as much pressure as he could, but near the end of the final round, Barrios landed a surprise right hand that caught Akhmedov as he was moving into it. Akhmedov was shaken and went down. A knockdown, at least, was just what Barrios needed; after Akhmedov arose, Barrios went after him, but he didn’t have enough time to do anything with the hurt man in front of him.

The judges scored it 114-112, 115-111 and 116-111, all for Barrios. Scored round by round, as judges do, I was fine with a close Barrios win, particularly with the two knockdowns.

In the first fight on the pay-per-view segment of the card, veterans Josesito Lopez (37-8, 20 KOs) and John Molina Jr. (30-9, 24 KOs) faced off in a 10-rounder. In the first, Lopez worked behind the jab and landed in combination, dropped Molina with a left hook downstairs. Later, Lopez dropped him again. Clearly hurt, Molina made the count nonetheless and continued.

Lopez, who focused more on throwing in combination and utilizing the jab, simply outlanded Molina and consistently hurt him. In the seventh, Molina went down again, from another body shot. He beat the count and, as always, showed tremendous heart in continuing and giving it his all. But Lopez consistently landed clean shots, and in the eighth, referee Ray Corona waved it off to save Molina further damage. It was a good call; Molina, while trying as hard as he could, just didn’t seem able to win the fight.

Lopez has shown noticeable improvement since he began training with Robert Garcia; he continues to impress. It’ll be interesting to see where he goes from here.

