On Saturday, September 28, in a fight televised live on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (25-0, 21 KOs), the sensational southpaw from Desoto, Texas, gets it on with WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter (32-1, 17 KOs), the whirlwind from Akron, Ohio, in a highly-anticipated 147-pound title unification.

Premature comparisons to Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Kid Gavilan, Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns, and Pernell Whitaker vs. Julio Cesar Chavez aside, the fight should be competitive, for which Premier Boxing Champions deserves credit.

“It’s going to be a very exciting fight,” said Spence. “Shawn is never in a boring fight and I always entertain. It will be a ‘Fight of the Year’ type fight because our styles mesh. Shawn Porter is a guy who tries to rough you up. That’s what he’s always done. With Yordenis Ugas he tried to box and he said he didn’t like that style. He said he is going back to his original style. If he brings that style to me, it’s going to be a great fight because I’m going to bring it right back to him.”

“There haven’t been too many fights as a professional that I’ve been this excited about,” said Porter. “I was really excited about the Danny Garcia fight and I’m really excited about this one. Ever since Spence got a belt, I really circled this fight on my calendar. Preparation is the key. I think I have everything it takes to beat Errol Spence. I’m very confident and my team is confident in what I have to do on September 28. We’ll be ready.”

The co-main event, WBC super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell (33-1-1, 24 KOs) against unbeaten former WBC champion David Benavidez (21-0, 18 KOs).

“I’m going to work my butt off, putting in extra hours in the gym, because this is one of the toughest opponents I’ve ever fought,” said Dirrell. “He’s young and he’s tough. But I’m more than ready for anything that he can bring. I bring an exciting fight. He knows that. The world knows that. He can talk, but nothing matters but what happens in the ring. I wanted this fight to be out west because I will fight anybody anywhere. It’s only two people in the ring and we’re going to give a good entertaining fight for the fans.”

“I’m looking forward to reclaiming my WBC belt in my next fight against Anthony Dirrell,” said Benavidez. “This fight is overdue and I guarantee I will be ready for whatever he brings to the ring. The fans are really going to enjoy this one.’”

In other action, Mario Barrios (24-0, 16 KOs) will face fellow unbeaten Batyr Akhmedov (7-0, 6 KOs) for the WBA super lightweight title and veterans Josesito López (36-8, 19 KOs) and John Molina Jr. (30-8, 24 KOs) meet in a 10-round welterweight attraction.