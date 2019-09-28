“If a rule outweighs common sense, we’re going to toss the rule aside for common sense.”

On Friday, following the Spence vs. Porter weigh-in in Los Angeles, I had the opportunity to attend the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) rules meeting for the card. Each fighter participating in the event was required to have a representative present to ensure the rules that are enforced by the California officials are understood by all fighters and their teams ahead of Saturday’s fights.

Jack Reiss, the experienced California-based referee and judge, led the meeting and broke down the rules to those present. The meeting was also attended by the other two referees (Thomas Taylor and Jerry Cantu) who will be officiating the world title fights on the card, as well as representatives from each of the sanctioning bodies who had a title on the line on Saturday. Executive Director of the CSAC, Andy Foster, oversaw the proceedings and would occasionally interject with additional clarification.

One of Reiss’ major points that he wanted to be ultra sure the fighters’ teams understood was that “if a rule outweighs common sense, we’re going to toss the rule aside for common sense.” He explained that this meant that the referee’s primary job is to protect the fighters, and also to ensure the fans get the entertainment they paid for.

For example, if a fighter’s team mistakenly thinks a round is over and gets into the ring but the bell hasn’t rung yet, an overzealous referee may disqualify that fighter (the rules state that a fighter should be DQd if their team enters the ring during an active round). But Reiss explained that, if it’s an honest mistake, the CSAC will not disqualify a fighter because of a simple error like that—as Reiss said, “The fans came to see a fight, not to see us disqualify somebody.”

A few specific examples Reiss detailed were as follows:

● A few months ago, referee Jerry Cantu was officiating a bout where one of the fighters mistakenly thought the ten-second warning “clack” was the bell signaling the end of the round. Said fighter dropped his hands and turned around to walk to his corner. The opponent, in fight mode, went in to attack the unprotected fighter. Cantu jumped in and grabbed the attacking fighter’s arm, stopping him from firing, and instructed the other boxer to turn around and continue fighting until the bell rang. Believe it or not, some critics argued that Cantu did the wrong thing and should have let the unsuspecting fighter with his back turned be punched from behind simply because the rules say “protect yourself at all times.” Reiss said, “That’s ridiculous. Our job is to protect the fighter.”

● A week ago, Reiss refereed the Peter Quillin vs. Alfredo Angulo bout. At one point, Quillin had both hands around Angulo’s head, holding it down, while Angulo was punching to Quillin’s body. Because Quillin was pushing Angulo’s head down, several of Angulo’s punches strayed low. Reiss separated the fighters and when Quillin complained of low blows, Reiss said, “They aren’t low. You were holding his head down!” In the rules meeting, Reiss further clarified that he made this ruling out of common sense: the fighter holding the other boxer’s head down was making the choice to do so, and the punches coming from the other fighter wouldn’t be low if their head wasn’t being pushed down. Hence, these punches weren’t ruled low blows.

● When Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin fought David Lemieux several years ago, GGG landed a terrific shot on Lemieux that hurt him. GGG, thinking Lemieux was going down, stopped himself from moving in for the kill. Then, due to a delayed reaction, Lemieux stayed on his feet; GGG moved in and threw a right hand just when Lemieux took a knee in pain. Hence, the punch from GGG landed after Lemieux was on a knee. Reiss explained that this was not a foul in his and the CSAC’s estimation, because while the punch technically did land after Lemieux’s knee hit the canvas, it wasn’t intentional and it was thanks to human reaction time that GGG wasn’t able to stop himself in time before releasing the punch. Hence, the CSAC would not have ruled this punch an intentional foul.

Watch the entire rules meeting here.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate