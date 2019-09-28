“I put one downstairs and I instantly saw it affect him badly. I knew it was a wrap.” (PBC)

Tonight, from Staples Center in Los Angeles, the prelims for Spence vs. Porter took place. The bouts were televised on FS1. I covered the card from ringside.

Earlier on the card, former world champion Robert Guerrero (35-6-1, 20 KOs) faced Jerry Thomas (14-1-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight contest. In the first, the southpaw Guerrero was already landing lead lefts that landed clean and seemed to shake Thomas. Thomas had a habit of leaning over to his own right when throwing, which can be useful when fighting another orthodox fighter but is a bad idea against a southpaw (it puts you directly in line with their power hand).

Thomas was tricky, though, and was able to survive the rounds. Guerrero is still a very good fighter, just not quite what he was, and he wasn’t able to get Thomas out of there as he perhaps would have a few years back. For my money, it didn’t matter much; Guerrero still dominated the fight and boxed well, winning a unanimous decision with two cards reading 99-91 and one 98-92.

In the first fight of the televised undercard, hot prospect Joey Spencer (9-0, 7 KOs) faced Travis Gambardella (5-1-2, 2 KOs) in a four-round super welterweight bout. The outmatched Gambardella was dropped twice in the first round thanks to Spencer’s terrific body work, and again early in the second. Spencer showed patience and didn’t jump in recklessly; he continued hurting his opponent, particularly to the body, and wore him down further. In the third, he landed a few more heavy shots and referee Ray Corona had seen enough, waving it off to prevent Gambardella from sustaining further damage.

When I spoke with Spencer a few months ago, we discussed his body punching in detail. He said, “When you go to the body, the head shots are gonna open up. Usually sooner than later.” That proved to be the case tonight.

After the fight, Spencer said, “The body shots weren’t really the plan going in. I started off with head shots and he was taking those well. I put one downstairs and I instantly saw it affect him badly. I knew it was a wrap. I was going to keep going to the body.”

