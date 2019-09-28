Tonight we got a phenomenal fight between two great boxers. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

After the final bell, the fans stayed on their feet and cheered for both fighters. The performances by both men wowed everyone in attendance…

Tonight, from Staples Center in Los Angeles, came one of the biggest fights in recent memory: IBF world welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) and WBC world champ “Showtime” Shawn Porter (30-3-1, 17 KOs) met to unify their titles in a highly anticipated pay-per-view matchup broadcast by FOX.

As I wrote in my breakdown of the fight earlier in the week, Spence was a huge favorite by the oddsmakers heading into this fight—too much of a favorite based on the résumés of both fighters. But those who practice the craft—fighters and their coaches—all felt it would be a close fight, and while most did think Spence would pull it out, they thought it would be a tough fight and that Porter shouldn’t be such an underdog.

I agreed, and we ended up getting a phenomenal, historical fight between two great boxers. While some were shocked that Porter did so well, or wrongly said that Spence isn’t as good as we thought, I and a lot of other people weren’t surprised at all.

The truth is Spence is still a phenomenal boxer, but Porter is much better than the mainstream media gave him credit for. Those with sharp eyes know both Spence and Porter are terrific, well-rounded fighters.

In the first, Porter came out feinting and constantly moving, and threw the first punches. He got ahead of Spence, which is critical to have any shot against the volume-punching welterweight. In the second, Spence came on a bit more and landed some good shots, but Porter still out-landed the southpaw. In the third, Spence came on harder and was able to land more clean shots.

As the rounds progressed, Porter was really letting Spence know he was in a fight. Though I could see from the monitors that CompuBox somehow showed Spence landing more punches, I definitely wasn’t seeing that ringside.

Porter outworked Spence and utilized feints and movement, volume, and combination punching to keep Spence’s hands at home a lot more than we’re used to. He consistently worked Spence’s body, and hurt him periodically upstairs and down.

It was no surprise, either, that Spence showed excellent skill and heart. His foot placement, as always, was fantastic, and his instincts were very good. He often seemed to sense where Shawn was going to be, and when he missed, it was thanks to Porter’s skills, not because of something Spence didn’t do right.

But Spence wasn’t able to use his jab as well as normal or turn and control his opponent like he typically has, as he did in his last fight against Mikey Garcia. Porter told me recently that “no one has pushed [Spence], no one has forced him to fight. Everyone has allowed him to be comfortable.”

Porter didn’t make that mistake. He pushed Spence from the opening bell to the final, and to his credit, Spence came back and pushed in return.

In the later rounds, there was more great work from both. Spence landed a sneaky right hand on an exit in the eighth. Porter landed a tremendous right that Spence didn’t see coming.

In nine, Porter hurt Spence with a couple of flush shots square in the face that snapped Spence’s head back. Spence backpedaled, clearly hurt, but not enough that Porter felt he could swarm him. Porter waited patiently and took his time. To his credit, Spence fought back and seemed to get his head together.

Before leaving his corner at the start of 10, Spence did a little dance to the music that thrilled the crowd. It seemed to me he did it to let everyone know he was still here, and to reassure his fans.

In 11, Porter was doing well until Spence dropped him with less than a minute to go. It was a terrific left hand that Porter didn’t see coming, and it snapped his head around. He beat the count and his legs looked okay, but it was a big shot. Spence, as ever, proved he is a force to be reckoned with in the later rounds.

The fans in Staples Center were on their feet before the 12th.

Porter showed in the final round that he was tired, though he did throw and land some good shots. Spence showed a lot of determination, sensing he had his man hurt and pressing the issue.

The judges scored it a split decision: 116-111 for Spence, 115-112 for Porter, and another 116-111 for Spence.

The 115-112 card would be fair going either way. 116 for either fighter is wide in my view.

In the lead-up to this fight, Porter told me, “I think he and I are a lot alike in the ring, and who can be stronger is gonna be the one to take control of the fight. We definitely have a rhythm to be aggressive against Errol Spence, but also a rhythm to take away what he does well which is being aggressive, being able to use the ring and being a ring general. I know he takes pride in being a ring general.”

It was a prophetic statement. We haven’t seen anyone take away Spence’s ability to be aggressive or a ring general the way Shawn Porter did tonight. It’s only right—for both fighters—that they have a rematch. Porter earned it, and Spence should do it because otherwise, this will always hang over him since so many people thought Porter won.

As far as tonight goes, Spence and Porter gave a tremendous fight that left me feeling I had witnessed greatness from ringside. Both men should be proud.

