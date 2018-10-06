The lopsided final scores read 120-108 and 119-109 twice. (ONE: Kingdom of Heroes)

It was the biggest crowd at a Bangkok boxing match in recent memory and a huge moment for the sport in Thailand…

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai scored a unanimous decision win over Iran Diaz in the main event of ONE: Kingdom of Heroes in Bangkok.

The 11,000 capacity Impact Arena was packed full of fans, all there to see the WBC Super Flyweight champion defend his crown for the third time. The first round did not disappoint with Srisaket attacking Diaz relentlessly.

A stoppage seemed to be on the cards but the champion couldn’t maintain the pace and the intensity of the fight dropped. Diaz showed very little offensive ambition while Srisaket was content to attack in bursts and seemed to be conserving his energy.

The Thai repeatedly landed hooks to the body and snapped Diaz head back with crosses from the southpaw stance. But he couldn’t land the sort of punch that would take Diaz out of the fight completely.

Srisaket kept coming forwards and almost paid the price in the eighth when he walked right into an uppercut. The referee didn’t rule it a knockdown as he was back on his feet immediately, but Diaz was entitled to feel hard done by with this decision.

It would have no bearing on the outcome of the fight with Srisaket winning by a landslide. The scores read 120-108 and 119-109 twice in his favor and he improves to 47-4-1 while Diaz drops to 14-3-3.

It was the biggest crowd at a Bangkok boxing match in recent memory and a huge moment for the sport in Thailand. Srisaket would have wanted to finish the fight in more style but he remains the WBC 115lbs champion and a rematch with Juan Francisco Estrada awaits in 2019.